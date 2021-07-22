Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Chaffee County joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

SALIDA, Colo. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Chaffee County has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct’s regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado easy online access its upcoming solicitations. Chaffee County invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado. The regional purchasing group connects local governments...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky Mountain#Arkansas River Valley#Salida#Prweb#Public Affairs#Chaffee County Government#Http Www
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Letter to the Editor: Is Chaffee County Sustainable?

Over the past 20 years, Chaffee County has benefited from a number of important, high-value projects. There is no question that the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is a major asset. The Boys and Girls Clubs facilities are also crucial for the families in our communities. Family and Youth Initiatives (FYI) is recognized across the state for its community contributions. New schools in Buena Vista and Salida are key to providing students with quality learning opportunities.
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

The 2021 Chaffee County Fair in Photographs

The 2021 Chaffee County Fair is in the history books now. The 4-H kids have packed up their projects, the livestock has been loaded into trailers and cages, the tack gear, and halters and currycombs packed up. The blue and purple ribbons are probably already on the kids’ bulletin boards, the project reports are being readied to submit.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Inside the Chamber column: Rocky Mountaineer welcome celebration

A luxury tour train will soon bring visitors to Glenwood Springs. The Rocky Mountaineer’s first U.S. route, Rockies to the Red Rocks, will bring its 30-plus years of railway tour experience to our community. To mark the inaugural arrival of passengers, Glenwood Springs will host a festive welcome celebration complete with vendors, entertainment and hoopla from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Braces for COVID-19 Delta Variant Impact

As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to surge across the country, Colorado is not being spared. There are more than 190 outbreaks reported across the state, and a major outbreak is now being attributed to the recent Major League Baseball All-Stars Game. Although it makes so many of us angry,...
westernslopenow.com

New sidewalk for Rocky Mountain Elementary School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo — A new sidewalk project under the “Safe Routes to School” is nearing completion. The project will provide a new sidewalk on the south side of D 1/4 Road for students walking to school. Also included, new curve ramps and a new crosswalk at 32 ½ Road...
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Junior Market Livestock Sale Goes Live July 30

The 4-H Junior Market livestock sale returns in person at 6:30 p.m. on Friday July 30. This event is a community favorite as youth in the community go on to sell livestock they have raised, most as 4-H projects. For many of them, the proceeds from the livestock sale go toward their higher education at colleges and trade schools.
Chaffee County, COheartoftherockiesradio.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Bus Returns to Chaffee County

The Covid-19 Vaccine Bus returns to Chaffee County and they are offering $100 Walmart Gift Cards for anyone who gets their vaccination. The Colorado Vaccine Bus will be offering the Covid-19 vaccine to those 12 plus in Buena Vista today, July 29th, from 10 am to 6 pm at the Buena Vista High School. The bus then moves to Alpine Park in Salida from 10 am to 6 pm on Friday, July 30th, and 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, July 31st.
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Clerk Mitchell Recognized as Certified Elections/Registration Administrator

Lori Mitchell, Chaffee County Clerk, and Recorder, has been recognized as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator (CERA) through the Election Center, National Association of Election Officials. Clerk Mitchell’s CERA designation is the country’s highest professional achievement for election officials. The CERA certification is achieved through a multi-year program affiliated with Auburn...
Chaffee County Times

Chaffee County sets STR moratorium

Chaffee County commissioners approved a resolution for a moratorium of the submission, acceptance, or processing of applications for short term rentals that exceed 6 percent of the housing units available in unincorporated Chaffee County available on Jan. 1 of each calendar year using data from the Chaffee County assessor as determined by Aug. 1 each prior year or 310 licenses a year.
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Fire Safety Reminder

Much of the United States is now experiencing the effects of wildfires. Though Chaffee County currently has no fire restrictions, it could take only a week or two of high temperatures before the lush vegetation from the monsoon rains turns to fuel for wildfires. It is always good to brush...
arkvalleyvoice.com

It’s Time for the Fair — Chaffee County Fair Begins July 23

It’s that time of year again — the Chaffee County Fair is back starting on July 23 and runs until August 1. After checking on current COVID-19 protocols, the fair committee decided to hold all the events in-person as per the current health guidelines. The events for July 23 are as follows:
FOX21News.com

Barry Morphew status hearing in Chaffee County 9

Restaurant Report Card: Tejon Eatery Grand Opening. Lawsuit against former D.A. investigator in El Paso County. Barry Morphew status hearing in Chaffee County 5 pm. New McDonald's donating 10% of July 24 sales to Ronald McDonald House. Will Colorado Springs home prices keep increasing?. Another COVID-19 Outbreak at El Paso...
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Rocky Mountain Bank to merge into First Western

Rocky Mountain Bank, based in Jackson, plans to merge into the company that owns First Western Trust Bank, which has an office in Jackson. According to a press release, First Western Financial Inc., the parent company of First Western Trust Bank, and Teton Financial Services, the parent company of Rocky Mountain Bank, have signed a definitive merger agreement.
FOX21News.com

Rocky Mountain National Park considers crowd prevention strategies

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — The National Park Service has extended the comment period on visitor access to Rocky Mountain National Park to July 26. Public comments on visitor strategy started on May 21. RMNP is considering strategies to prevent overcrowding and protect park resources after a 44%...
arkvalleyvoice.com

2021 Chaffee County Fair Needs Volunteers

The Chaffee County Fair will return on July 23 and fair organizers have announced that they are in need of volunteers starting the following week on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31. This year the county fair is being put on in person, after the cancellation in 2020 of...
ksno.net

Rocky Mountaineer Stops in Glenwood

Glenwood Springs, a Colorado mountain town known worldwide for its hot springs and outdoor adventures will welcome Rocky Mountaineer guests on the debut train route from Denver, Colorado to Moab, Utah. Last fall, Rocky Mountaineer announced its plans to bring its luxury train journeys to a new US route. The Rockies to the Red Rocks will be a two-day rail journey between Denver and Moab with an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs.
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Takes Action to Curb Run-away Short-term Rental Activity, While Vail Rejects Restraints

In what many residents believe is a long overdue action, the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) on Tuesday unanimously passed on first hearing a resolution to place a temporary moratorium on the issuance of short-term rental (STR) licenses in unincorporated Chaffee County. The resolution places a temporary cap on the acceptance, submission, processing, and issuance of short-term rental licenses pending consideration of an ordinance regulating the activity.
pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: In the Midst of Water Emergency, Nestle Seeks to Export Chaffee County Water

While the state burns and the Western Slope suffers a drought emergency, Chaffee County Commissioners vote 2-1 allowing Nestle Waters’ buyer to bottle and export 65 million gallons of Colorado water annually, supplemented with water from the Colorado River Watershed. Citizens and local groups in the county seat of Salida...

Comments / 0

Community Policy