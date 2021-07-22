Chaffee County joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

The Covid-19 Vaccine Bus returns to Chaffee County and they are offering $100 Walmart Gift Cards for anyone who gets their vaccination. The Colorado Vaccine Bus will be offering the Covid-19 vaccine to those 12 plus in Buena Vista today, July 29th, from 10 am to 6 pm at the Buena Vista High School. The bus then moves to Alpine Park in Salida from 10 am to 6 pm on Friday, July 30th, and 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, July 31st.