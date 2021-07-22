Chaffee County joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System
SALIDA, Colo. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Chaffee County has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct’s regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado easy online access its upcoming solicitations. Chaffee County invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado. The regional purchasing group connects local governments...www.mysanantonio.com
