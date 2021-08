The Bitcoin services on Square and Cash App saw massive growth in Q2 2021, resulting in nearly $3 billion in revenue for the company. Square, the financial service company run by the BTC bull Jack Dorsey, has nearly doubled its gross profit in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same part of last year. Interestingly, a substantial part of that increase came from the company’s Bitcoin-related services, which have blossomed since the start of 2021.