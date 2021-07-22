Cancel
Busy Philipps' Child Birdie Cast in First Major Role

By Liz Calvario‍
ETOnline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actress' 12-year-old, Birdie, landed their first major acting role. Birdie was cast in a non-binary recurring role for Gloria Calderón Kellett's upcoming Amazon Prime rom-com, With Love. The former One Day at a Time showrunner shared the news on her social media on Thursday. "More casting news. I first...

