Packers hosting workout for TE Tommy Stevens, CB Rashard Robinson

By Zach Kruse
 11 days ago
The Green Bay Packers will host a workout for three notable names in the coming days.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers will have tight end Tommy Stevens, cornerback Rashard Robinson and nose tackle Sterling Johnson in Green Bay for upcoming workouts.

General manager Brian Gutekunst may keep churning the bottom of his roster as training camp approaches.

Stevens, a seventh-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2020, played quarterback at Mississippi State. He began his transition to tight end during training camp of his rookie season but was released by the Saints before the regular season. He spent three months on the Saints’ practice squad and another two months with the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad before being released by the Panthers in June.

Robinson, a fourth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, has played in 42 career games (18 starts), including four (three starts) with the Dallas Cowboys last season. He has 15 career pass breakups and two career interceptions.

Johnson is an undrafted free agent from Coastal Carolina. He transferred from Clemson after arriving at the school as a big-time recruit. Over two seasons at Coastal Carolina, Johnson produced 14 tackles for losses and 6.5 sacks. He signed with the New York Jets but was released during final cutdowns.

Green Bay Packers 90-man roster by uniform number

