I Saw Rock City, Here’s Why You Should Too

At 52 years old, my husband of 30 years and I are selling it all and taking to the road for an 18 to 24-month extended vacation. This wasn't a decision that was pondered or dreamt of for years and years, but simply one that made sense in the year 2021. While we were lucky enough to do this and pull the trigger, many of you may be considering or dreaming of making the same decision, but something may be holding you back.