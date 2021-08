Battlefield 2042 launches in a few months time, and Electronic Arts has announced a beta period where you will be able to put the anticipated shooter through its paces. DICE has opted for a futuristic setting for the new entry to the established series, where uncontrolled climate change and the collision of orbiting satellites has ravaged the planet. The United States and Russia are the last formally recognised powers as the rest of the population has become "No Pats," attempting to escape the disasters and the continual conflict between the two states. You'd be forgiven if you thought that this is the stage for the single-player side of Battlefield 2042, but there isn't one.