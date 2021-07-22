Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL roster freeze lifts, flat cap prompts money-saving moves

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCfdU_0b55pOjx00

Carolina traded its playoff starting goaltender to Detroit to avoid arbitration. Philadelphia sent a high draft pick to Arizona to take on a pricey defenseman. The New York Rangers gave a back-to-back Stanley Cup winner a contract reigning champion Tampa Bay never could have afforded.

The moves made Thursday when the NHL's roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft lifted were all consequences of the salary cap remaining flat at $81.5 million because of pandemic-related revenue losses.

“It’s a tough environment out there right now,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said. “It’s tough to move money.”

The Hurricanes dealt rookie goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to the Red Wings for the No. 94 pick in the draft this weekend and the rights to pending free agent netminder Jonathan Bernier. Detroit signed Nedeljkovic to a $6 million, two-year contract — just under what the 25-year-old might have been awarded in an arbitration hearing.

"It’s very, very valuable to have cap space," Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said. “Cap space gives you the opportunity to do things and go in a lot of different directions, whether it’s make trades to simply improve your team, sign free agents, or in this era bring on players and get assets from teams that need to create cap space."

Nedeljkovic, who had a 2.01 goals-against average and .928 save percentage last season, gives the rebuilding Red Wings the young presence in goal they've been looking for. The Hurricanes can turn their attention to re-signing Petr Mrazek or finding help elsewhere.

The Flyers can now go free agent shopping when the market opens next Wednesday after paying the price of 2022 second- and seventh-round picks to dump defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and his contract with the Coyotes. He counts $4.5 million against the cap for the next two seasons, which doesn't work for Philadelphia after acquiring top-pairing defender Ryan Ellis from Nashville.

"Our reality was pretty simple," Fletcher said. “We made the move we had to make.”

Gostisbehere, 28, could turn into a useful asset for the Coyotes either at the 2021 or 2022 trade deadline. GM Bill Armstrong said Gostisbehere "will be a solid addition to our blueline this season and will be a key power-play player for us.”

Forward Barclay Goodrow was a key penalty killer and grinder for Tampa Bay, playing a crucial role in winning back-to-back championships. The cap-strapped Lightning last weekend traded his rights to the Rangers, who on Thursday agreed to terms with Goodrow on a $21.6 million, six-year deal.

Among other moves, the Seattle Kraken traded forward Tyler Pitlick to Calgary for a 2022 fourth-round pick one day after taking Pitlick from the Coyotes in the expansion draft.

Of course, the cap moves won't end for a while. Pittsburgh all but gave forward Jared McCann away to Toronto last weekend while hoping to shed another contract in the expansion draft, and the Penguins became cap compliant when Seattle also took Brandon Tanev off their hands.

“Cap space is really, really tough,” Fletcher said. “For the foreseeable future, the next two, three years, it’s not going to improve all that much and everybody’s pretty careful.”

___

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Jonathan Bernier
Person
Tyler Pitlick
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Chuck Fletcher
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
Person
Brandon Tanev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#The New York Rangers#Stanley Cup#The Red Wings#Coyotes#Gm#The Seattle Kraken#Ap Hockey#Twitter#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings Bring Back a Familiar Face & Steve Yzerman Speaks

The Detroit Red Wings, though never really answering the Jamie Benn crosscheck to Dylan Larkin’s neck last season–may have this afternoon:. Now, general manager Steve Yzerman did indicate that Witkowski was more a signing for Grand Rapids than the big club, but let’s say it might not be a coincidence if Witkowski is called up when a team known for its more physical play is on the schedule.
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Report suggests Detroit Red Wings have interest in top NHL free agent

The Detroit Red Wings are still in the midst of a rebuild and most do not expect GM Steve Yzerman to go out and make a big signing for the 2021-22 season. But according to a report from Max Bultman of The Athletic, the Red Wings are expected to be among the teams interested in Toronto Maple Leafs LW, Zach Hyman. Bultman notes that Hyman and Larkin played together in college (Michigan)
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospect Rankings: Top 25 Post-2021 Draft

Entering this year’s draft, the Detroit Red Wings already had a pretty solid pipeline of prospects that included players at every position with varying levels of potential and upside. With the addition of the eight prospects Detroit added to their pool last month, general manager Steve Yzerman and his staff now oversee a group that many will have ranked inside the top-10 around the NHL, while others may even have them ranked within the top-five. With the exception of a top line center, this is a group that includes a top-tier prospect at every position.
NHLNHL

Avalanche Keeps Core Together In Flat Cap World

Colorado adds dependable depth players in first week of free agency. It is almost impossible for a team to maintain the same roster from one season to the next in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche anticipated a few changes for the upcoming 2021-22 season, but the focus for the club is to keep most of its core intact.
NHLMLive.com

Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana, Adam Erne file for salary arbitration

Detroit Red Wings forwards Jakub Vrana and Adam Erne were among 17 players around the NHL who filed for salary arbitration by Sunday’s deadline. Hearings will be scheduled between Aug. 11-26. In the meantime, they can continue negotiating with the club in hopes of avoiding what can be an unpleasant process.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

The Grind Line: Grading the Red Wings’ 2021 Free-Agent Signings

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Tony Wolak, Devin Little, Patrick Brown, and Kyle Knopp are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Deep Dive Down Detroit’s Pipeline: William Wallinder

The Detroit Red Wing’s William Wallinder is one of the most raw, high-ceiling low-floor prospects in the entire organization. Let’s take a closer look. MoDo Hockey J-20 (HockeyAllsvenskan Junior) Games played: 4. Goals: 2. Assists: 4. MoDo Hockey (HockeyAllsvenskan) Games played: 43. Goals: 1. Assists: 5. Measurables. Left Shot Defenseman.
letsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Kraken, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Wild, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are handful of quick hits as the NHL Expansion Draft is creeping up on Wednesday. There are news and rumor nuggets surrounding the Colorado Avalanche and Gabriel Landeskog, the Seattle Kraken and who they might take or avoid taking, speculation about possible Kraken signings and trades, and an update on a couple teams still in the Jack Eichel trade sweepstakes. Finally, have the Kraken already made their selection when it comes to the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Comments / 0

Community Policy