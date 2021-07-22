Cancel
Mckenzie County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for McKenzie, Mountrail, Williams by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN DUNN...NORTHEASTERN BILLINGS...EASTERN MCKENZIE...SOUTHEASTERN WILLIAMS AND SOUTHWESTERN MOUNTRAIL COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT/400 PM MDT/ At 414 PM CDT/314 PM MDT/, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles south of Epping to 9 miles southeast of Watford City to 6 miles northeast of South Fairfield. Movement was east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Watford City, Killdeer, Dunn Center, Manning, Mandaree, Little Missouri State Park, Grassy Butte, South Fairfield, 4 Bears Lodge, Theodore Roosevelt National Park North Unit, Fairfield, Keene, Lewis And Clark State Park, White Earth Bay Recreation Area, Oakdale, Charlson, White Tail Bay Recreation Area, Tobacco Garden Bay Recreation Area and Johnsons Corner. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle. If you are on or near Sakakawea, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

