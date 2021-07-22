Lanayru Mining Facility walkthrough – Zelda: Skyward Sword HD guide
After a lot of exploration and some minor time travel in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s Lanayru Desert, you’ll uncover the Lanayru Mining Facility. In this Skyward Sword HD Lanayru Mining Facility walkthrough, we’ll guide you through the dungeon with tips on finding items, rupees, Goddess Cubes, and collectibles and completing every quest and side quest. We’ll walk you through the dungeon to find the Small Key, Dungeon Map, and the new tool — the Gust Bellows — you’ll need to complete the dungeon. At the end, we’ll help you defeat this area’s boss, the Thousand-Year Arachnid Modarach.www.polygon.com
