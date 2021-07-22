Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Italy to require COVID-19 'pass' for many activities

By FRANCES D'EMILIO
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RqTel_0b55p4Ag00

ROME — (AP) — With daily COVID-19 cases sharply rising again, Italy will soon require people to have passes reflecting their health status to access gyms, museums, movie theaters, the inside of restaurants and other venues.

Premier Mario Draghi’s government approved a decree Thursday ordering the use of the so-called “green” passes starting on Aug. 6. To be eligible for a pass, individuals must prove they have received at least one vaccine dose in the last nine months, recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months or tested negative in the previous 48 hours.

The passes will be needed to dine at tables inside restaurants or cafes, to attend sports events, town fairs and conferences, and to enter casinos, bingo parlors and pools, among other activities. according to officials.

The certification is needed to “to keep economic activity open″ and will allow people to enjoy entertainment ”with the assurance they won’t be next to contagious people,” Draghi said.

"The Italian economy is going well. It's reviving, and Italy is growing at a rhythm superior to that of other EU nations,'' the premier told reporters.

Some 40 million people in Italy have already downloaded a “green pass,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza said. He noted that the certification is already required to attend wedding receptions and to visit residents of care homes.

More than half of people in Italy older than 12 and thus eligible for COVID-19 vaccines have received two doses, and several million more have received a first dose.

But fueled in part by huge street celebrations after Italy's wins in the recent European soccer championships this month, new daily cases have climbed again. Health experts say the delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly gaining traction in much of Italy, facilitating transmission.

Still, thanks to vaccination, "pressure on hospitals is strongly diminished,'' Draghi said. While Italy was reporting nearly 400 virus-related deaths a day four months ago, the number has been far lower lately, with fewer than a dozen deaths recorded on some recent days.

“The vaccine campaign permitted the economy to revive,″ Draghi said. ”The first thing I have to say is to invite all Italians to get vaccinated and to do it right away.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Roberto Speranza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#European Union#Economy#Covid 19#European Soccer#Ap#Eu#Italians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Casinos
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Place
Rome, IT
Related
Public Healthmymotherlode.com

France requires COVID-19 pass for Eiffel Tower, other sites

PARIS (AP) — Visitors now need a special COVID-19 pass to ride up the Eiffel Tower or visit French museums or movie theaters, the first step in a new campaign against what the government calls a “stratospheric” rise in delta variant infections. As the new rule came into effect Wednesday,...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

Italy widens Green Pass restrictions to curb COVID-19 surge

ROME, July 22 (Reuters) - The Italian government, looking to contain a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, announced on Thursday that from next month people must present proof of immunity to access an array of services and leisure activities. The so-called Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that...
Public HealthNature.com

Impact of tiered restrictions on human activities and the epidemiology of the second wave of COVID-19 in Italy

To counter the second COVID-19 wave in autumn 2020, the Italian government introduced a system of physical distancing measures organized in progressively restrictive tiers (coded as yellow, orange, and red) imposed on a regional basis according to real-time epidemiological risk assessments. We leverage the data from the Italian COVID-19 integrated surveillance system and publicly available mobility data to evaluate the impact of the three-tiered regional restriction system on human activities, SARS-CoV-2 transmissibility and hospitalization burden in Italy. The individuals’ attendance to locations outside the residential settings was progressively reduced with tiers, but less than during the national lockdown against the first COVID-19 wave in the spring. The reproduction number R(t) decreased below the epidemic threshold in 85 out of 107 provinces after the introduction of the tier system, reaching average values of about 0.95-1.02 in the yellow tier, 0.80-0.93 in the orange tier and 0.74-0.83 in the red tier. We estimate that the reduced transmissibility resulted in averting about 36% of the hospitalizations between November 6 and November 25, 2020. These results are instrumental to inform public health efforts aimed at preventing future resurgence of cases.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Italy authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teens

ROME, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Italy has authorized the Moderna Spikevax coronavirus vaccine for minors aged between 12 and 17, the country's health authority said on Wednesday. The decision came after European Union Medicines Agency (EMA) on July 23 had recommended extending the use of the vaccine to this age group.
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Italy's Draghi wins confidence votes on justice reforms

ROME — Premier Mario Draghi's government easily won two confidence votes early Tuesday, securing approval from lawmakers in Parliament's lower chamber for a key justice system overhaul that Italy needs as part of reforms to help secure generous pandemic recovery funds from the European Union. Following debate, in back-to-back confidence...
EconomyBloomberg

Mario Draghi Earns His Summer Vacation

Mario Draghi scored big just as he appeared to be on the point of foundering. Six months after taking office, Italy’s prime minister (and former president of the European Central Bank) continues to beat the odds and deliver reforms that have eluded Italy for decades. For 30 years, Italian politicians...
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

How the “white semester” helps Italian Prime Minister Draghi

This Tuesday, the “bianco semester” begins in Italy. The last six months of the mandate of Italian presidents are called the “white semester” in Italy. According to article 88 of the Constitution, the President can no longer dissolve parliament and call new elections during the last six months of his seven-year term. The constitutional fathers of 1947 had taken this precaution for fear of a “legal twist”, as the Sardinian communist Renzo Lanconi said at the time: Since the president is not elected directly by the people but by the two chambers of parliament, a head of state could shortly before prevent the election of a successor at the end of his mandate with the dissolution of parliament and thus extend his mandate.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Italy's Treasury Under Siege Over Monte Dei Paschi Deal

ROME (Reuters) -Italy's Treasury is under fire from ruling parties seeking guarantees for Monte dei Paschi's employees and Siena's local economy, after the ministry entered exclusive talks to sell the ailing Tuscan bank to UniCredit. Italy owns 64% of Monte dei Paschi (MPS), after a 5.4 billion euro ($6.4 billion)...
ScienceNature.com

Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.
Businesskitco.com

ECB buys more bonds than countries sell to cap yields

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank bought many more bonds in the last two months than the euro zone's top four countries sold, in an effort to cap borrowing costs for a bloc still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, data showed on Monday. The ECB bought 134.7...
InternetPosted by
KRMG

France's Macron uses social media to push for vaccination

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has taken to popular social media apps in a new push to encourage vaccinations against COVID-19, combat “false information” and reach out to younger people. Filming himself from his summer residency at Fort de Bregancon on the French Riviera wearing a casual...
WorldPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Israel: US, other countries must quarantine

JERUSALEM — Israel will require all people arriving from the United States and 17 other countries to quarantine starting next week as the country grapples with a coronavirus surge. The Health Ministry issued a travel warning on Tuesday, saying all individuals -- vaccinated and unvaccinated -- arriving from 18 countries...
WorldPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Israel reimposes tighter pandemic restrictions

JERUSALEM — Israel has reimposed a series of coronavirus restrictions amid a wave of rising infections, despite widespread vaccination. The government said late Tuesday that the Cabinet had approved tighter measures, including allowing only vaccinated people at indoor gatherings of 100 or more persons and requiring the wearing of masks at outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people.
U.K.Washington Examiner

Britain kowtows to China in the South China Sea

They will not say that this was Boris Johnson's finest hour. The British prime minister, America's nominally closest ally, isn't really that close to America. That's the only credible assessment to make of Monday's ignominious departure of the country's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier strike group from the South China Sea. As I noted on July 23, there was great consequence in what the strike group did or did not do before departing those waters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy