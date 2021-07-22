Cancel
Show stopper: Eric Clapton won’t play where proof of vaccine is required

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Of9f_0b55onQx00

Eric Clapton can’t stand it. And he is warning concert promoters that he will not play at venues where proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is a requirement for attendees.

Clapton, 76, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist and as a band member with The Yardbirds and Cream, issued a statement in response to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday that proof of vaccination would be required to enter nightclubs and concert venues, Rolling Stone reported.

Clapton’s statement was shared through the Telegram account of film producer and architect Robin Monotti Graziadei, the magazine reported.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton wrote. “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Clapton has released anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown statements and songs for nearly a year, NBC News reported. He joined fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Van Morrison for the December song “Stand and Deliver,” which contains the lyrics, “Do you wanna be a free man / Or do you wanna be a slave?” and “Dick Turpin wore a mask too.”

Clapton’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday from several media outlets.

In the United States, Bruce Springsteen and the Foo Fighters have played Broadway shows and concerts, respectively, in which audience members were required to show proof of vaccination, The Washington Post reported.

In May, a Florida promoter offered $18 tickets for anyone who was vaccinated and charged $999.99 for everyone else.

Clapton said in May 2021 that he experienced a “severe” reaction to AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, NPR reported. He told Rolling Stone that he was afraid that he would “never play again.”

According to his website, Clapton is not scheduled to perform in the United Kingdom until May 2022, when he has two dates at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He has several concert dates in North America scheduled for September 2021, Rolling Stone reported.

