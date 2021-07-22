If You Make Less Than This Annually, Your Rent Could Be Covered

Every time I drive by the lake in McCall I always wonder what it takes to own one of those sweet homes right on the water. How much money does it cost to buy one and how much money do you have to make in order to afford one. A quick glance a Zillow proved to be very scary and after figuring out that today those homes are out of my price range I also figured out that there is always a way. In this case the way to experience luxury lake front living in McCall is via Airbnb. Instead of spending millions of dollars you can live your best life for only $1272 per night in this lakefront Oasis. Check out the airbnb description below.