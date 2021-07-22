Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

If You Make Less Than This Annually, Your Rent Could Be Covered

By Mateo
Posted by 
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Struggling with rent? Bills? Student loans? Keeping up with raising the kids? After a year-long pandemic that continues to change the way that we live, drastically, this information be what keeps you, your family, or someone you know a little more protected from homelessness or serious financial danger. Now more than ever, more people are seeking assistance and the good news is that here in the Treasure Valley, it's available.

1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 1

103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
Ada County, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Society
State
Texas State
County
Ada County, ID
City
Boise, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Hough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Bed And Breakfast#Gross Income
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Homeless
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Nightmare Neighbors in The Treasure Valley

At some point in our lives, we'll probably all have to deal with a bad neighbor or two. What makes a bad neighbor? We asked Treasure Valley locals that question on our Facebook page and the stories just kept pouring in. Listed below are the top 10 types of nightmare...
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Housing Market Negotiation

Today’s Phone Tap victim is house shopping and hasn’t had any luck… So, Brooke is gonna call him and pretend the be the owner of the house he wants and demand some eccentric items to help him close the deal…. The 15 Most Haunted Places In The Treasure Valley. The...
Ada County, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

How Many Million Dollar Homes Have Been Sold In Ada County This Year

Maybe this is just me being me and growing up in a humble home but when I think of a million dollar home, I think of a mansion. I think of the kind of homes you see in the movies or the kind MTV would feature on the show Cribs. Most recently the Millionaire Mansions and What Do You Do For A Living segments on Snap Chat have featured some crazy million dollar homes but they always seem to be in California, Florida or New York so when I think of million dollar homes I typically don't think of Boise or Ada County.
Meridian, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Owyhee High School’s Transportation Challenges

West Ada will be opening a brand new high school this month, and there's already an issue of how to get in and out of the school safely. As we've been covering for the last few weeks, the opening of the Owyhee High School is causing concern from parents, citizens, and at least one government organization.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Why Are Idaho Gas Prices Almost At $4 Per Gallon

Boise - $3.93. "Typically, people start making adjustments to their driving habits when the price hits the $3.50 mark, but we suspected that some travelers would be very determined this year, and that their pain threshold might be a little higher than usual," said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde in a ktvb interview.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Idahoans Set To Receive Tax Refund From Brad Little

Hey Idaho--who's your sugar daddy now!? Governor Brad Little is about to be mailing out some checks and dropping some direct deposits to a whole lot of Idahoans after a sweeping tax bill. It's been a tough year on everyone--after a pandemic, even those that typically wouldn't be seeking financial...
Garden City, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

18 Story Residential Building Coming To Garden City?

This may one of those situations where if you can't beat them you join them. The growth in Boise and the Treasure Valley is not stopping. People have figured out the quality of life that's available here and they want in. Can we blame Californians and everyone else who just wants to live better? The real question becomes where do we put all of these people and how do we keep it affordable for the locals. Are high rise condos a possible solution?
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

City of Boise Reverses Policy; Will Require Masks

Enjoying the "no mask" lifestyle? Not so fast, Boise--changes and reversals have been announced from the City of Boise that will be impacting where you are able to continue on with no mask and where you'll need to mask up. Just this week, the Centers for Disease Control or the...
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Only In Boise – Free Coffee Served From A Mule

The secret is out and the world now knows about Boise and the surrounding areas hence our housing fiasco. What are we to do? stop being awesome? stop doing what others won't do for their neighbors? Stop being Boise kind?. Absolutely NOT! At the risk of attracting more people to...
Posted by
103.5 KISSFM

32 Must See Photos From Boise Hospital Protest

Boise area hospital workers continue their protests against the three largest healthcare providers outside of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. The workers hope to lobby someone in the state of Idaho to protect them against the vaccination or termination policies. Hospital workers and contractors will have to get the Covid shots by this Fall.
EducationPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Daycare Dilemma

As a parent there’s nothing more precious than seeing your child achieve new milestones. So today, Brooke is calling a daycare to accuse them of STEALING those memories from her!. See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years. Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced...
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Boise’s Grove Plaza Honors Dee Snutz

Imagine being a big enough deal to have your name on something important--like a monument, a school, or a brick in The Grove Plaza in downtown Boise. In order to make the cut for any of these major life milestones, you'd probably need to make a significant impact on the community.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Rental Cars in Boise More Expensive Than Plane Tickets?

Renting a car for a summer road trip may be more of a task (and more expensive) than you originally planned. My advice - good luck!. I was planning on taking a trip in a couple of weeks to Salt Lake City. I thought it would probably be cheaper to drive and didn't want to put any extra miles on my car so I planned to rent a car for the weekend. Yeah...SIKE!
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Check Out This $1272 Per Night Airbnb In McCall

Every time I drive by the lake in McCall I always wonder what it takes to own one of those sweet homes right on the water. How much money does it cost to buy one and how much money do you have to make in order to afford one. A quick glance a Zillow proved to be very scary and after figuring out that today those homes are out of my price range I also figured out that there is always a way. In this case the way to experience luxury lake front living in McCall is via Airbnb. Instead of spending millions of dollars you can live your best life for only $1272 per night in this lakefront Oasis. Check out the airbnb description below.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Named One Of The Best States To Work From Home

If you're not a fan of out-of-towners making their way into the Treasure Valley, you may not love this new major article showing Idaho as one of the best places to move. There seems to be a trend of people fleeing from big cities and going to smaller, suburban or even rural communities now that working from home has become a bit more normalized. Based on a variety of factors, CNBC shared a list of the top ten best states to move to if you work from home. You guessed it, Idaho cracked the top ten, at number six. Here's why: "Idaho has the nation’s hottest housing market, which can hurt affordability but will help your investment pay off faster. Costs are low and the grid is reliable, but the state’s broadband systems need some attention."

Comments / 1

Community Policy