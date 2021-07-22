Around Town: Ferry schedule review, Eyak Culture Camp, ultimate frisbee

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) proposed Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) operating plan for October 2021 through April 2022 is now available for public review. The draft schedule is available online with accompanying documents at cdv.tiny.us/amhs. Written comments are being accepted through July 27, 2021, via email at dot.amhs.comments@alaska.gov and by fax at (907) 228-6873. A public teleconference to hear additional comments and consider adjustments is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 29 for Southeast schedules and at 1:30 p.m. for Southwest and Southcentral schedules. The meetings will be held at the Alaska Marine Highway Ketchikan Central Office, 7559 North Tongass Highway, for participants wishing to attend in person. The toll-free number for joining both teleconferences is: 1-515-604-9000, access code 279613.