Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cordova, AK

Around Town: Ferry schedule review, Eyak Culture Camp, ultimate frisbee

By The Cordova Times
thecordovatimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) proposed Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) operating plan for October 2021 through April 2022 is now available for public review. The draft schedule is available online with accompanying documents at cdv.tiny.us/amhs. Written comments are being accepted through July 27, 2021, via email at dot.amhs.comments@alaska.gov and by fax at (907) 228-6873.  A public teleconference to hear additional comments and consider adjustments is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 29 for Southeast schedules and at 1:30 p.m. for Southwest and Southcentral schedules. The meetings will be held at the Alaska Marine Highway Ketchikan Central Office, 7559 North Tongass Highway, for participants wishing to attend in person. The toll-free number for joining both teleconferences is: 1-515-604-9000, access code 279613.

www.thecordovatimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
Cordova, AK
Government
State
Alaska State
City
Cordova, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Alcohol#Ultimate Frisbee#Poetry#Eyak Culture Camp#Amhs#Cdv Tiny Us Amhs#The Post Office#Ac#The Recycling Action Team#P O Box#Cordovans#The Food Bank Of Alaska#The Salvation Army#Pin#Instagram#City Council#Cancelations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Youtube
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy