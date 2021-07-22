Cancel
Cordova man sentenced to 10 years for criminally negligent homicide

By Zachary Snowdon Smith
thecordovatimes.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cordova man was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, with five years suspended, plus five years’ probation, after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the case of a deadly 2019 road accident. Jesse James Jones, 52, was also sentenced to 365 days’ imprisonment, with 362 days suspended, plus a $1,500 fine and a 90-day revocation of his driver’s license, after pleading guilty to driving under the influence.

