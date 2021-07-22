Cordova man sentenced to 10 years for criminally negligent homicide
A Cordova man was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, with five years suspended, plus five years’ probation, after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the case of a deadly 2019 road accident. Jesse James Jones, 52, was also sentenced to 365 days’ imprisonment, with 362 days suspended, plus a $1,500 fine and a 90-day revocation of his driver’s license, after pleading guilty to driving under the influence.www.thecordovatimes.com
