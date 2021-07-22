Cancel
NFL

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

By Ken Pomponio
 12 days ago
The 2020 season was a surprising success for Minnesota Vikings rookie WR Justin Jefferson. Below, we look at Justin Jefferson’s 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should select him.

The fifth wide receiver selected in last year’s draft, the first-year player out of LSU outperformed nearly all expectations, leading the Vikings in receptions (88), finishing fourth in the league in receiving yards (1,400) and ranking sixth among wideouts in total fantasy points (182.2, standard scoring).

Justin Jefferson’s ADP: 33.52

That equates to the 33rd-best ADP on the board, ranking him right behind Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and just in front of Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase.

Jefferson checks in with the seventh-highest ADP among receivers. Tyreek Hill (Chiefs, ADP: 15.17), Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers, ADP: 20.82), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills, ADP: 21.73), DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals, ADP: 26.82), DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks, ADP: 26.98) and Calvin Ridley (Atlanta Falcons, ADP: 30.28) rank higher.

Right behind Jefferson in wide receiver ADP are Chase, A.J. Brown (Tennessee Titans, ADP: 35.42), Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints, ADP: 38.60) and Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers, ADP: 42.02).

Justin Jefferson’s 2020 stats

Receiving: 125 targets, 88 receptions, 1,400 yards

Touchdowns: 7

Fumbles: 1 (0 lost)

Total fantasy points: 182.2 (sixth among WRs, Huddle standard scoring) / 270.2 (seventh, Huddle PPR)

Where should you take Justin Jefferson in your fantasy football draft?

If we’re talking about a start-up dynasty or double-digit keeper league, Jefferson is a no-brainer first-rounder. Our main focus here, though, is on 10- and 12-team redraft leagues where Jefferson will fall some — but not too far. Let us first set the 2021 stage.

Aside from departed free-agent TE Kyle Rudolph, pretty much the same offensive cast returns in Minnesota. QB Kirk Cousins is back at the helm with RB Dalvin Cook toting the rock, the up-and-coming Irv Smith steps in as the top tight end and veteran WR Adam Thielen will play a productive No. 2 WR role to keep opposing defenses from shading too much coverage Jefferson’s way.

JJ could certainly see more targets than the 125 he had a season ago (ranking 16th among wide receivers) but his elite 11.2 yards-per-target average — which ranked fourth among players who had at least 50 targets — certainly is due to fall back to the pack.

It all leaves Jefferson as a lower-tier WR1 and a player you should be actively targeting late in Round 2 in 12-team drafts and any time in the third round in 10-team formats.

