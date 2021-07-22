Humboldt County Receives Millions of Dollars Earmarked for Healthcare and Education, New Crisis Residential Center in the Works

Senator Mike McGuire joined HSU President Tom Jackson and College of the Redwoods president Keith Flamer with a host of local healthcare gurus and nurses for a virtual town hall this morning to announce a major windfall for the Humboldt County healthcare landscape. Earmarked for developing the nursing programs at College of the Redwoods and Humboldt State University, $3 million has been specifically marked for infrastructure costs to sustain Humboldt State University’s Rn-BSn program, with $500,000 of that allocated to College of the Redwoods’ LVN-RN program. Another infusion of $2 million is specifically allocated to create a new Crisis Residential Center in Humboldt County.