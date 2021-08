You're ready to go see a Broncos game, but you don't have season tickets. You'll be able to get single-game tickets (even at half-off) coming in August. August 5, 2021, is the day that we'll be able to get single-game tickets go on sale to the public. 2,000 of which will be sold at half-off in accordance with the agreement the Metropolitan Football District made when constructing the new stadium.