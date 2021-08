Texas and Oklahoma are at the center of what could be another major shift in college football realignment — perhaps the biggest in the history of the sport. According to a report Wednesday by the Houston Chronicle, the Big 12 schools have reached out to the Southeastern Conference to join it in another round of realignment. The Chronicle, citing "a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation," reported their addition could be addressed by the conference "within a couple weeks." The SEC would effectively become college football's first superconference.