Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation of disaster emergency today (Thursday) easing rules for the transport of fuels to address potential fuel supply issues in Iowa. The order temporarily lifts regulatory provisions regarding hours of service for crews and drivers hauling motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel, ethanol and biodiesel. It also permits loads to exceed the 90,000-pound gross weight maximum so long as they do not exceed the maximum gross weight table by more than 12.5 percent or maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds. Drivers must still comply with posted limits on specific roads and bridges. Reynolds’ proclamation is set to expire on Saturday, Aug. 28. State officials cite increased demand and above-average wait times at product terminals as the reasons for the order.