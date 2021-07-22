Photos: 3M Open 2021 at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota

Major championship season is over, but there is still a ton of golf left to be played as the PGA Tour winds down its wild super season. This week's 3M Open marks the beginning of a six-even sprint to the end of the season, which will culminate on Labor Day with the Tour Championship. Though the field is understandably a bit down following the Open Championship last week at Royal St. George's, there are still four top-20 players in the world teeing it up, including one who was very much in the mix last week in England.