Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Photos: 3M Open 2021 at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota

By Adam Woodard
USA Today
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor season has come and gone, and the PGA Tour is back in action this week in Minneapolis. TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, plays host to the 2021 3M Open, with a field featuring the past two defending champions, Michael Thompson and Matthew Wolff, as well as No. 2 Dustin Johnson – who has some unfinished business at the 3M – and No. 18 Patrick Reed, the only top-20 players in the field in the Golfweek/Sagarin ranking. After yet another major disappointment, Louis Oosthuizen is competing and looking to move past what happened at the British Open.

golfweek.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Blaine, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m Open#Tpc Twin Cities#British Open#Tpc Twin Cities#The Pga Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
Blaine, MNkfgo.com

3M Open Set For This Week

(Blaine, MN) — The 3M Open tees off tomorrow at the TCP Twin Cities in Blaine. The PGA Tour stop will run four days and conclude Sunday evening. The defending champion is Michael Thomposon who won last years tournament by shooting 19 under par. Other names scheduled to compete include...
GolfPGA Tour

Cut prediction: 3M Open

82 players at -1 or better (T64) 1. Jhonattan Vegas (T1, -7, 10.4%) 2. Rickie Fowler (T1, -7, 8.3%) 3. Troy Merritt (T1, -7, 6.8%) 4. Louis Oosthuizen (T21, -3, 6.6%) 5. Chez Reavie (T7, -5, 4.8%) 6. Roger Sloan (T4, -6, 3.8%) 7. Cameron Tringale (T10, -4, 3.6%) 8....
GolfBrainerd Dispatch

Golf: What makes TPC Twin Cities easy and hard for the pros

BLAINE — Both 3M Open Championships in its two years of existence as a PGA Tour event ended dramatically. In 2019, it was Matthew Wolff who eagled the signature par 5 18th hole to win by one shot over Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa. Last year, despite there being no...
GolfCBS Sports

2021 3M Open picks, field grade, odds, golf predictions, best bets at TPC Twin Cities

Major championship season is over, but there is still a ton of golf left to be played as the PGA Tour winds down its wild super season. This week's 3M Open marks the beginning of a six-even sprint to the end of the season, which will culminate on Labor Day with the Tour Championship. Though the field is understandably a bit down following the Open Championship last week at Royal St. George's, there are still four top-20 players in the world teeing it up, including one who was very much in the mix last week in England.
Blaine, MNwillmarradio.com

Champ Wins 3M Open

(Blaine, MN) -- Cameron Champ lived up to his last name in the 3M Open, winning the tournament with a 15-under score. Champ shot a 66 in Round Four to secure the tournament win. Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel ended in a three-way tie for second place with 13-under finishes. Keith Mitchell rounded out the top five with a 12-under score.
GolfPosted by
CBS Chicago

3M Open Preview: ‘We’re Going To See A Different TPC Twin Cities,’ Says CBS Sports’ Dottie Pepper

(CBS Minnesota) — This year’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities is sandwiched between the Open Championship in England and the men’s Olympic golf competition in Japan. Yet many of the PGA Tour’s best are making the trip to Blaine, Minnesota for the third instance of the tournament. That includes second-ranked Dustin Johnson and ninth-ranked Louis Oosthuizen. The 2019 and 2020 3M Open were birdie-fests, and this year’s has the potential to be as well.
GolfMinneapolis Star Tribune

3M Open final round recap

Keith Mitchell: OK, so Saturday's round was the one that included a PGA tour record-tying seven consecutive birdies to begin, but on Sunday the 29-year-old Mitchell fired a bogey-free 4-under 67 to claim fifth place. It broke a string of five missed cuts. Mitchell played the back nine in 14 under for the week.
Minnesota Statewestplainsdailyquill.net

Fowler, Vegas, Merritt tied for 3M Open lead in Minnesota

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler’s improved driving helped him shoot a 5-under 65 on Sunday in the final round of the British Open. Looking for a late push in the FedEx Cup standings, Fowler …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Blaine, MNCBS Sports

2021 3M Open Fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Tony Finau, fade Rickie Fowler at TPC Twin Cities

With the PGA season winding down, players will be scrambling for FedEx Cup points when the 2021 3M Open tees off Thursday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. Many of the world's top players are recuperating from the British Open or preparing for the Olympics, so golfers on the fringe of the top 125 are eager to improve their chances of making the playoffs. Dustin Johnson heads the field and just posted his best finish since late February, finishing in a tie for eighth at the Open Championship. The reigning FedEx Cup champion is the 15-2 favorite in the latest 2021 3M Open odds from William Hill Sportsbook, followed by Louis Oosthuizen (14-1) and Tony Finau (16-1).
GolfPGA Tour

TPC Twin Cities’ par-5 finishing hole anything but a snoozer

Dustin Johnson stepped to the 18th tee at TPC Twin Cities needing birdie to make the cut at the 3M Open late Friday afternoon. When he overcooked a cut with the driver and drowned his tee shot into the water that runs down the right side of the hole, so, too, went his chances to play this weekend.
Blaine, MNPosted by
FanSided

2021 3M Open: Dark Horses

Before I jump into this week’s tournament, I wanted to do a quick recap for The Open Championship. My three dark horses were Guido Migliozzi, Branden Grace and Lee Westwood. Nothing exciting by any means. Both Guido and Grace were cut and Westwood finished in a tie for 59th at 2-over for The Open. Overall it was fun watching Collin win and Jordan contend again in a major.
GolfFakeTeams

3M Open: Expert Picks

Purse: $6.6 MM ($1.2 MM to winner) 2020 Winner: Michael Thompson (-19) TPC Twin Cities opened in 2000 as an Arnold Palmer design (in conjunction with Tom Lehman). It is a long course registering at 7,468 yards, a par 71 with a course rating of 75.4 and a slope rating of 143. This former farmland is layered with water (27 bodies) and plenty of mature trees. The fairways and greens feature bentgrass, and elsewhere there is a native prairie grass. The target hole will be the 7th hole which has large beach bunkers and greens that are raised. This course should produce a hefty amount of birdies.
GolfPosted by
CBS Chicago

TPC Twin Cities Profile: Will 3M Open Home Give Up More Low Scores?

(CBS Minnesota) — TPC Twin Cities opened a little over two decades ago in Blaine, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis and St. Paul. It was there that renowned golfers Arnold Palmer and Tom Lehman, the latter a Minnesota native, turned what was once a sod farm into a haven for championship golf. The par-71, 7,431-yard links course, framed by grand oaks, spruce and pines, flows through the prairie and hilly terrain of the Minnesota countryside. Small lakes dot the layout.
Blaine, MNGolfWRX

3M Open betting tips and selections

Welcome to the first week of a new installment of betting tips from Andy Lack, staff writer and host of the Pick of the Pup Golf Show, a weekly golf betting podcast. We’ll kick things off with the 3M Open. The PGA Tour travels to the TPC Twin Cities this week in Blaine, Minnesota, a course known for its generous fairways and an abundance of water hazards. That’s right, water comes into play on 14 holes on TPC Twin Cities, so avoiding big numbers and still taking advantage of scorable opportunities will be of paramount importance.
GolfPGA Tour

Closing stretch at TPC Twin Cities sets up exciting Sunday at 3M Open

Cameron Tringale posted a mistake-free, 5-under 66 on Saturday at TPC Twin Cities 3M Open. (David Berding/Getty Images) Eighteen holes remain in the topsy-turvy 3M Open outside Minneapolis, and there is so much on the line over such a tiny window of time. A trophy, a huge seven-figure winner’s check, coveted points for FedExCup Playoffs positioning … it all is in the offing as the tournament screeches around the corner toward a final day.
Minnesota StateGolf.com

3M Open purse: Payout information and winner’s share in Minnesota

We’ve reached the final round of play at the 2021 3M Open. Here’s everything you need to know about tournament money, including purse, payout information and winner’s share. 3M Open final round preview. Cameron Tringale is winless in strokeplay events to this point in his professional career, but he greets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy