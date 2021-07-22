Reuse Center of Boston Building Resources will use energy from their new SunBug Solar photovoltaic system to power their efforts

DORCHESTER, Mass. /Massachusetts Newswire/ — The Reuse Center of Boston Building Resources, a charitable non-profit dedicated to keeping reusable materials out of landfills and accessible to homeowners, will use the energy from their new SunBug Solar photovoltaic system to power their efforts. The move to solar power aligns perfectly with the ethos of the organization, and allows this unique Boston institution, founded over 40 years ago, to increase its long-term financial stability by reducing operating costs.