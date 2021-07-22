Google Store availability page confirms it no longer sells Pixel Buds (2020) in Canada

Google’s new Pixel Buds A-Series have recently hit the market, and with an affordable $99 price tag and streamlined features, it’s hard not to buy them. We usually see previous iterations of hardware stick around for a year or two after the launch of its successor before the company yanks them from the market, but according to The Verge, the 2nd generation Pixel Buds have recently lost their ‘Buy’ button on the Google Store in the United States and Canada, indicating that the end may be near.