Google Store availability page confirms it no longer sells Pixel Buds (2020) in Canada
Google has, in a way, confirmed that it no longer sells the second-gen Pixel Buds, also called Pixel Buds (2020), in Canada. It’s not exactly new news, but it’s nice to see at least some level of official confirmation. Back in June, the Buds went out of stock on the search giant’s online store. At the time, several websites — including MobileSyrup — reported that the change was likely due to Google phasing out the Buds (2020) in favour of the new, more affordable Pixel Buds A-Series.mobilesyrup.com
