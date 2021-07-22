Apple Music on Android gets lossless and Spatial Audio
Apple has rolled out the Spatial Audio and lossless audio to Android with a new update. Lossless Audio is the most important part of the update and brings higher-quality music to Android users. I gave it a quick test with the Shure Aonic 50 Noise Cancelling Headphones plugged in via USB-C, and the sound was really great. The new Chet Faker album Hotel Surrender played back at 16-bit/44.1kHz and sounded crisp and detailed. I Can Only Whisper by Charlotte Day Wilson went all the way up to 24-bit/44.1kHz, and it sounded absolutely fantastic.mobilesyrup.com
