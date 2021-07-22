Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple Music on Android gets lossless and Spatial Audio

By Brad Bennett
mobilesyrup.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has rolled out the Spatial Audio and lossless audio to Android with a new update. Lossless Audio is the most important part of the update and brings higher-quality music to Android users. I gave it a quick test with the Shure Aonic 50 Noise Cancelling Headphones plugged in via USB-C, and the sound was really great. The new Chet Faker album Hotel Surrender played back at 16-bit/44.1kHz and sounded crisp and detailed. I Can Only Whisper by Charlotte Day Wilson went all the way up to 24-bit/44.1kHz, and it sounded absolutely fantastic.

mobilesyrup.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Chet Faker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Users#Android Version#Apple Music On Android#The Spatial Audio#Lossless Audio#Usb C#Solar Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Music
Related
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Apple culls iPhone XR, five iPads from list of devices that support Spatial Audio with built-in speakers

Apple has shed some light on which specific devices will support the Apple Music Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, and some older iPhone and iPad models aren't making the cut. The company on Thursday updated a support document to say that the built-in speakers of the iPhone XR, iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3, and the sixth- to eighth-generation iPads won't support the 3D audio format.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Spatial Audio doesn't work with built-in speaker of iPhone XR, base iPad

Apple has removed some devices as being compatible with Spatial Audio through their speakers. The support document dropped the iPhone XR and base model iPad. It looks like even Apple wasn't sure what devices supported Spatial Audio through their speakers. As reported by MacRumors, the company has removed a number...
Technologyhowtogeek.com

How to Disable Home Screen Video and Audio Previews on Android TV

Google TV introduced a completely reimagined home screen experience. Parts of this new interface have made their way to the older Android TV devices, including the video and audio home screen previews. If you don’t like them, you can disable them. As the line between Google TV and Android TV...
Video GamesThe Verge

Apple Arcade is getting a musical take on Tetris

Apple Arcade’s recent expansion means that the subscription service is now home to plenty of classic games — and things don’t get much more classic than Tetris. Today, Apple announced that Tetris Beat, which mashes up the classic block-dropping puzzler with a rhythm game featuring music from the likes of Alison Wonderland, is coming to Arcade “soon.”
Electronicsfcp.co

How Does Dolby Atmos Work and How Do You Master for Spatial Audio?

Music in Dolby Atmos sounds amazing, but how does it work and how do you master for the spatial audio format?. When Apple recently announced that certain Music tracks were available in a spatial audio format using Dolby Atmos, we all rushed to get our earbuds in to see what the fuss was about. The marketing angle is that the music sounds as if it is outside of your head, rather than the 'ear to ear' experience of stereo. It does sound good and makes stereo feel very restricted afterwards.
MusicTimes Union

Catapult is the First DIY Music Distribution Service to Deliver Dolby Atmos Music for All Spatial Audio Stores

FRISCO, Texas (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. With the release and distribution of the album, "Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs, Vol. 1", by Christian & Gospel artist, Shane & Shane, Catapult outpaced their competitors becoming the first independent music distributor in the world to deliver Dolby Atmos content to all music stores that support the spatial audio format including Apple Music, Amazon, and TIDAL.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Sony HT-A9 home theater system comes with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping for immersive audio

Take your home audio to a whole new frontier with the Sony HT-A9 home theater system. Its innovative 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology adapts to your environment. In fact, it creates up to twelve phantom speakers from just four real ones. What’s more, you get a flexible, clutter-free layout thanks to the wireless connectivity. Then, the X-Balanced speaker unit maximizes the diaphragm area, leaving you with richer bass. And with the Immersive Audio Enhancement, this audio system converts regular audio to nearly 7.1.2 channels. Moreover, the 8K and 4K/120 passthrough ensures vivid visuals and fast-paced gameplay. Additionally, you can customize your setup with two subwoofer choices. Furthermore, you get multiple streaming options through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and more. Plus, the Sony HT-A9 even provides Alexa and Google Assistant control. Finally, it pairs with BRAVIA for simple system controls.
Electronicspro-tools-expert.com

Apple Spatial Audio Update Brings Both Good And Bad News

Apple has made 2 announcements about their Spatial Audio platform, one is good news for consumers and extends the number of consumers who can enjoy Apple Music in Dolby Atmos and the other is a clarification, which will mean some Apple users will not be able to enjoy Spatial Audio. We have the details.
Electronicsxda-developers

Can I Listen to Lossless Audio with my TWS Earphones?

Ever since Apple announced that lossless audio is coming to Apple Music, there are several questions that people have been asking. What is lossless audio? How can you experience it? What will you need to experience it? Does it work via Bluetooth, and so on. One of the questions that a lot of folks want an answer to is whether you can listen to lossless audio with a pair of TWS earphones. TWS earphones have become hugely popular in the past few years due to the fact they’re convenient. If you own a pair of TWS earphones and are wondering if you can use them to play lossless audio, we’ll answer that question for you along with a reasonable explanation.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

How to listen to Apple Music in hi-fi on iPhone and Android

Higher-quality music is always better, and Apple knows this. That’s why Apple is updating all of the music on Apple Music to the new Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) format, giving Apple Music subscribers the ability to listen to their favorite music in the high quality they were always meant to be heard in. The whole catalog hasn’t been upgraded to hi-fi yet, but Apple is hoping to have all 75 million tracks upgraded by the end of 2021.
ElectronicsStuff.tv

LG’s FP9 earbuds come with spatial audio and a Bluetooth case

With their UV cleaning tech, LG’s Tone-Free earphones already had one thing to set them apart from their rivals, but the new FP9 (£TBA) are now even more tempting. As well as built-in active noise-cancelling, the IPX4-rated buds support Headphone Spatial Processing from Meridian Audio, plus 3D Sound Stage, which should both make your music sound that bit more lifelike. Another nifty new addition is the Plug & Wireless mode, which allows you to connect the case to a music source via 3.5mm cable and use it to transmit wirelessly, so you can still use your new buds with non-Bluetooth things like in-flight entertainment systems. Total battery life comes in at 24 hours (10 in the buds, 14 in the case) and you can choose from three colours: Charcoal Black, Pearl White and Haze Gold.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Are producers going to update Spatial Audio songs like developers do apps?

Apple Music and its relatively new Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support is pretty great, especially if you're listening with AirPods Max. But as I've already mentioned once before, it isn't perfect and some songs suit Spatial Audio more than others. Now, it seems that even music producers aren't sure about how some of the songs sound — to the point that at least one intends to have another go at mixing them.
Musicpro-tools-expert.com

Giles Martin Says Beatles On Apple Spatial Audio Not Right

Giles Martin has told Rolling Stone in an interview about working in Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos that the version of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band that’s on Apple Music right now… “I’m gonna replace it. It’s good. But it’s not right”. In an extended interview with Rolling Stone,...
MusicApple Insider

Beatles producer says Spatial Audio album doesn't sound right, plans new mix

Legendary Beatles producer Giles Martin in an interview this week discussed the advent of Dolby Atmos, the technology on which Apple's Spatial Audio format is built, revealing that he intends to create a new mix of "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" because the current version "doesn't sound quite right."

Comments / 0

Community Policy