[Trailer] Electronic Arts Resurrects ‘Dead Space’ For Next-Gen Systems And PC!

By Mike Wilson
bloody-disgusting.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rumours were true. Dead Space is back. Announced today during EA’s EA Play Live 2021 event, Dead Space is in development at EA’s Motive Studios! While EA didn’t elaborate on what to expect, the game is indeed a remake of the 2008 original using the Frostbite engine. While EA...

Video GamesEngadget

'Dead Space' is being remade for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

Dead Space is getting a new chance at life. EA revealed a teaser trailer for a remastered version of the original Dead Space, showing off a terrifying necromorph-infested environment and not much else. Motive Studios is developing the game, and it's heading to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.
Video GamesStreetInsider.com

Electronic Arts (EA) Announces the Return of Dead Space, a Remake of the Sci-Fi Classic Survival Horror Game

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Motive, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), today announced during EA Play Live 2021 the sci-fi classic survival horror game, Dead Spaceâ„¢, will be returning as a remake completely rebuilt from the ground up. Dead Space is being developed exclusively for next generation consoles and PC, raising the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights for the franchise through stunning visuals, audio and controls powered by the Frostbiteâ„¢ game engine. Fans will experience an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship - watch the official teaser video here.
Video Gameshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘Dead Space’ Being Redeveloped for Next-Gen Consoles

Electronic Arts studio Motive dropped a bomb on the video game world yesterday during EA Play Live as they announced a remake of the classic survival horror game for PC and next gen consoles. “The Dead Space franchise made a huge impact on the survival horror genre when it was...
Video GamesPosted by
Space.com

EA unveils 'Dead Space' remake plans for next-gen game consoles

Electronic Arts has unveiled that game developer Motive is going to remake the hit space-horror game "Dead Space." The new "Dead Space." announced during EA's Play Live 2021 event on July 22, is set to be more than just a standard remaster as the game will feature completely rebuilt assets and all-new technology to harness the power of next-gen game consoles. (The "Dead Space" remake is being developed exclusively for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.)
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Watch the Dead Space Remake Teaser Trailer Here

EA Play Live 2021 has come and gone today, and as promised by industry leakers, EA showcased a teaser trailer for a new Dead Space game at the digital event. Using the company’s internal Frostbite engine, the new Dead Space will launch only for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. And although the teaser didn’t reveal anything in terms of plot or story, sources said, instead of a sequel to the trilogy or a spin-off, this franchise revival is going to be a “reimagining” of the franchise.
Video GamesKotaku

New Dead Space Remake Will Be Next-Gen Only

This is not a drill: Dead Space is no longer dead in space. EA’s famous sci-fi horror series is getting resurrected, kind of. The new game will indeed be a total remake of the first game, as recent rumors have suggested. EA announced the news at its EA Play showcase today. It’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Here’s the first trailer:
