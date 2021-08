Pokemon UNITE is an amazing MOBA from TiMi Studios and Tencent, so let’s talk about its Ranked System! How good is it though? Over 200,000 people are watching Pokemon on Twitch! LIRIK had 30,000 watching him and MoistCr1tiKaL and forsen had 25,000 people watching. It’s an easy MOBA to get into but is for sure hard to master. It was very hard to tear me away from dominating people with Snorlax to write this, but I do it for you: the people. But with any online game, we have to talk about Ranked Play. We’ve already talked about how to play, so now it’s time to talk about how you get to the Pokemon Unite Ranked System!