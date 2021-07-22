Lanayru Mining Facility walkthrough – Zelda: Skyward Sword HD guide

This morning we posted our seventh Skyward Sword HD walkthrough which entailed the first battle with our main villain, The Imprisoned, and our journey to the Isle of Songs. Link learns Ballad of the Goddess with the harp he got from Zelda from the “Old One” in the Sealed Temple. Then, in the Sealed Grounds, an ancient evil awakens. We won’t spoil anymore than the premise though. We also finish various missions in order to make it to the Isle of Songs, a special place left for the Hero of Legend to aid him in his quest. Part seven of our Skyward Sword HD walkthrough ends with Link at the Isle of Songs. Don’t despair though! We will have our next piece up soon if you have any trouble with the game up to this point.