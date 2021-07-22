Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Driving On Curves Using Automated Systems Can Pose Safety Challenges

By Tanya Mohn
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Advanced driver assistance technologies like adaptive cruise control and more sophisticated partial automation systems are as much as 75% less likely to be active on sharp curves than on straight segments, limiting their potential safety benefits. That is the main finding of a new study released earlier this month by...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

256K+
Followers
63K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Automation#Brake#Acc#Volvo#Pilot Assist#S90
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsSFGate

Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium Publishes Safety Management System Guidance for Autonomous Vehicle Development

WARRENDALE, Pa. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. The Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium™ (AVSC) today announced a new framework for automated driving testing and evaluation. With the launch of the AVSC Information Report for Adapting a Safety Management System (SMS) for Automated Driving System (ADS) SAE Level 4 and 5 Testing and Evaluation, the AVSC is furthering the safe development, testing and evaluation of automated vehicles.
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Automated system to record traffic violations

Jul. 24—From next week, traffic violators on the 50km stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) in Uttar Pradesh will not go scot-free as an automated system of capturing them is likely to go online, according to officials aware of the development. The National Highways Authority of India and the Ghaziabad...
Trafficmymalonetelegram.com

Automated enforcement curbs dangerous driving

We all speed, almost continuously when we aren’t limited by slower traffic, yet most of us complain about other drivers speeding. Furthermore, it’s pretty common to observe other drivers running red lights immediately after they have changed to red. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, speed is one...
Carsfreightwaves.com

Arrival and its automated driving system reach major milestone

Autonomous vehicle manufacturer Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) announced on Monday a successful test run of its automated driving system (ADS) at a fully functioning parcel facility. It’s the first time one of its Arrival Vans has driven around a facility without a driver in tow, performing all daily operations of a commercial fleet driver. The driverless vehicles are intended to boost both safety and efficiency in depots.
theiet.org

Advancing safety in transport through automation

Our report examines potential approaches to advancing safety in transport through automation. It has been written for the transport industry, the engineering community, policymakers, and anyone with an interest in autonomy and how it can transform how we move people and goods. The report looks at four transport modes: road,...
Carsarxiv.org

Predicting Driver Takeover Time in Conditionally Automated Driving

It is extremely important to ensure a safe takeover transition in conditionally automated driving. One of the critical factors that quantifies the safe takeover transition is takeover time. Previous studies identified the effects of many factors on takeover time, such as takeover lead time, non-driving tasks, modalities of the takeover requests (TORs), and scenario urgency. However, there is a lack of research to predict takeover time by considering these factors all at the same time. Toward this end, we used eXtreme Gradient Boosting (XGBoost) to predict the takeover time using a dataset from a meta-analysis study [1]. In addition, we used SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanation) to analyze and explain the effects of the predictors on takeover time. We identified seven most critical predictors that resulted in the best prediction performance. Their main effects and interaction effects on takeover time were examined. The results showed that the proposed approach provided both good performance and explainability. Our findings have implications on the design of in-vehicle monitoring and alert systems to facilitate the interaction between the drivers and the automated vehicle.
Golden, COdcvelocity.com

Outrider unveils automated tractor-trailer hitching system

Autonomous freight yard technology provider Outrider today launched an automated tractor-trailer hitching system, saying the product could help boost efficiency in the constant re-positioning of trailers around distribution yards. Golden, Colorado-based Outrider says the tool enables its autonomous yard trucks to optimally align in front of semi-trailers, back under the...
HealthMedicalXpress

Driving with heart disease: Checking fitness to drive for safety

People suffering from various types of cardiovascular disease are subject to a certain accident risk when driving a vehicle on the road. High blood pressure, coronary heart disease and cardiac insufficiency might be grounds for a (temporary) driving ban. Numerous diseases are capable of causing traffic accidents and therefore impact personal and public safety. In a publication, cardiologist Thomas Pezawas from MedUni Vienna has summarized the relevant diseases, thereby providing an overview for those affected and their treating physicians. Palpitations and dizziness can also occur in those recovering from COVID-19.
PoliticsEngadget

Bipartisan infrastructure bill could require cars to include anti-drunk driving technology

Nestled in President Biden’s sprawling 2,702-page is a provision that could one day require vehicles sold in the US to come with a feature that detects when someone gets behind the wheel of their car drunk. First spotted by , the clause orders the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to study the feasibility of various alcohol-detection systems and establish a final set of rules within three years. After that period, automakers would have 24 months to comply with the new regulation.
Buying CarsNewsweek

Best-Selling SUVs in the US in 2021

There's a type of SUV for nearly everyone on this list. In the first half of 2021, inventory shortages and shoppers ravenously looking for a new vehicle have shaken up the best-selling SUVs landscape but the most popular models in America are still the ones that first come to mind - the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.
CarsAutoGuide.com

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross First Look: A Corolla On Stilts Or Something More?

Now along with a hatch, a sedan, and a special edition, the Corolla will be sold as a crossover as well. It was only a matter of time I suppose before Toyota decided it needed something with a bit more mass appeal compared to the CH-R. While a very youthful take on the compact crossover space, the CH-R doesn’t translate very well as a family crossover. Plus, being front-wheel drive only doesn’t help its case either.
CarsPosted by
KRMG

Recall alert: Ford recalls 800K trucks and SUVs

DETROIT — Ford has issued three safety recalls for separate issues on 800,000 trucks and SUVs. The company is recalling 775,000 Explorer SUVs for a steering-related issue; 34,939 F-350 Super Duty pick-up trucks for a problem that could cause a “driveline disconnection”; and 40,995 Lincoln Aviator vehicles for potential fire risks caused by the battery cables, WILX reported.
Carsdigitalconnectmag.com

How Using A Dash Cam Can Make You More Relaxed While Driving

When driving, there are various angles to watch out for, and this can be very tasking. Driving is an activity that involves lots of patience and calculation because you have to be ready for anything and most importantly also cut out distractions – any activity that diverts your attention from the task of driving.
Environmentthefabricator.com

Cortec’s compostable Eco Wrap can be used on automated stretch-wrap equipment

Cortec has introduced its patent-pending Eco Wrap commercially compostable stretch film as an alternative to traditional polyethylene stretch wrap. The wrap can be used on most standard automated stretch-wrap equipment to palletize goods for storage, inventory, or shipment. Made with certified compostable resin plus a tackifier additive, the wrap is...
MotorTrend Magazine

Do You Think This 1973 Ford F-250 Is a Screaming Deal or a Total Ripoff?

We used to literally trip over these trucks in fields and farms all over the country. Unless it was a short-bed or stepside bed, you'd be hard-pressed to find an old Ford dentside long-bed pickup being sold for more than $2,500. Heck, we've walked away from a few really complete and clean examples that were selling for under $800, and that was less than 10 years ago. But today ain't 10 years ago, and now the prices on these classic Ford pickups have gone vertical, with most asking prices up there in the thin air.
Cars2020newsuv.com

2023 Toyota bz4X Unveiled With an Eye-Catching Design

The all-new electric crossover called 2023 Toyota bz4X is in the works. According to Toyota, the upcoming model will differ in many things compared to other models in the lineup. First of all, the electric crossover sits between the C-HR and RAV4 in terms of size, and it’s the first one to wear the “bZ” badge. Although the bZ4X also sports a new design language, it looks quite similar to Lexus SUVs. It dominates on the front fascia, adopting sporty lines and a recognized grille.
CarsBaller Status

Driving The 2021 Lexus LX 570: Our Thoughts

Despite news that the Toyota Land Cruiser would be discontinued in the U.S. this year, we still have it’s luxury equivalent: the Lexus L X570. The beloved fan-favorite Toyota model was upgraded with a ton of luxury features that only Lexus can offer… and we got a chance to drive it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy