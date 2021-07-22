All event-exclusive Today’s View Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Time bonus week

Niantic is continuing to announce new events for Pokémon GO. Read on below to learn more:. Encounter, battle, and catch Pokémon out of various eras from July 23 to August 3. Travel through time with Pokémon GO‘s Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event, running from July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to August 3, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. As a reward for heroically completing all 24 challenges in the Global Challenge Arena during Pokémon GO Fest 2021, Pokémon from various eras will be appearing more frequently—look for them in the wild, in raids, as Timed Research reward encounters, and hatching from Eggs. Best of all, Dialga, the Legendary Temporal Pokémon, will be appearing in five-star raids through August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Lucky Trainers may even encounter a Shiny Dialga!