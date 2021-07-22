Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

All event-exclusive Today’s View Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Time bonus week

By Cale Michael
dotesports.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s fitting that Niantic is releasing new Timed Research to coincide with Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Part One: Time bonus week. From July 23 to Aug. 3, players will be encountering Pokémon that directly relate to time and how it changes things. This includes the fossil Pokémon available in the game, along with the first appearance of shiny Dialga, shiny Cranidos, and shiny Shieldon.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total Rewards#Pok Mon Go#Cranidos#Porygon#The Timed Research#View Timed Research Ultra#Xp#Kabuto Aerodactyl#Ultra Balls#Stardust Event#Field Research Catch#Egg Shieldon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO – Shiny Dialga Announced as Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time Bonus

Fans hopes they would be getting Shiny Dialga the moment the Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock bonuses were announced, but it has only just become official. The Time themed bonus event, which was unlocked thanks to players completing a set number of challenges during Pokémon GO Fest 2021, will hit in just a few days. Players were already excited, but now we know for sure that Shiny Dialga is coming along with the Ultra Unlock – Time event, which leaves us wondering if Shiny Palkia and potentially Arceus will be here soon as well.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Week 2 Prize Tracker rewards for the Thrillseekers Event in Apex Legends

The Thrillseekers Event is an Arenas-centric Apex Legends event that last for three weeks. As Week 1 drew to a close, with plenty of players copping a very nice non-premium Legendary Rampart skin, Week 2 is waving a flag of a different color. Rather than being about limited-time cosmetics of any sort, Week 2 is designed to help players trying to finish of their Battle Pass for Season 9, if they have not yet.
Video Gamesimore.com

Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock part one: Time

Trainers completed a total of eight Global Challenges during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 to gain access to Ultra Unlock Part One: Time. Pokémon from various eras will appear more often starting Friday, July 23 until Tuesday, August 3 and trainers will have their first chance to encounter Shiny Shieldon, Shiny Cranidos, and Shiny Dialga! Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this event and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Pokémon GO players have unlocked Part 2 of the Ultra Unlock event during Pokémon GO Fest 2021, Kangaskhan, Gastly, Shiny Heracross and more Pokémon will start to appear beginning on August 6

Niantic is continuing to announce new events for Pokémon GO. Read on below to learn more:. Trainers will be able to work together in the Global Challenge Arena! This exclusive feature will be available only to ticket holders. In the Global Challenge Arena, Trainers will have the chance to join forces in order to complete a collaborative challenge each hour. If Trainers complete a challenge, they will earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour. You can check the Global Challenge Arena screen to keep track of global progress!
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event now underway for Pokémon GO players in the Asia-Pacific region until August 3 at 8 p.m. local time, complete Timed Research for a chance to earn encounters with certain event-themed Pokémon

Niantic is continuing to announce new events for Pokémon GO. Read on below to learn more:. Prepare for Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time and Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space!. Incredible work completing all 24 challenges in the Global Challenge Arena during Pokémon GO Fest 2021! As is tradition with Pokémon GO Fest events, we’re excited to unveil more details on this year’s Ultra Unlock bonus events.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event detailed for Pokémon GO, Shiny Dialga, Shiny Unown U, Shiny Cranidos, Shiny Shieldon, Shiny Rampardos and Shiny Bastiodon will make their Pokémon GO debuts on July 23

Niantic is continuing to announce new events for Pokémon GO. Read on below to learn more:. Encounter, battle, and catch Pokémon out of various eras from July 23 to August 3. Travel through time with Pokémon GO‘s Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event, running from July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to August 3, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. As a reward for heroically completing all 24 challenges in the Global Challenge Arena during Pokémon GO Fest 2021, Pokémon from various eras will be appearing more frequently—look for them in the wild, in raids, as Timed Research reward encounters, and hatching from Eggs. Best of all, Dialga, the Legendary Temporal Pokémon, will be appearing in five-star raids through August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Lucky Trainers may even encounter a Shiny Dialga!
Video GamesPosted by
Android Police

Gotta Kill 'Em All: The Witcher's take on Pokémon Go is now available on Android

This story was originally published . Pokémon GO with a Witcher skin, and yes, you collect monsters. The Witcher: Monster Slayer was announced back in August 2020, a free-to-play augmented reality collection game à la Pokémon GO. While we've heard little about the title, it did enter into early access sometime after April. Well, as of today, the game is finally available on the Play Store for pre-registration in preparation for its newly-announced release date, July 21st. That's right, The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be officially released later this month, which means fans don't have much longer to wait.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All free and premium Battle Pass rewards in Pokémon Go

Like so many other competitive online video games, Pokémon Unite has a Battle Pass system. The game may be free-to-play, but it still needs to make some money for it to continue being supported at the end of the day. If you purchase the Battle Pass in Pokémon Unite, you will work your way through its various tiers to unlock various cosmetics and items that can be used in the game. Here are all of the rewards you will see in the first Battle Pass for Pokémon Unite.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Shiny Dialga & Palkia Confirmed For Pokémon GO In Ultra Unlock 2021

It's finally happening. Shiny Dialga and Palkia have been confirmed for Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details. Niantic announced the details for the first two parts of their three-part Ultra Unlock 2021 event set to begin this Friday. Here's everything we can expect from Parts One and Two. Ultra...
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

August Pokémon GO Community Day features special attacks for Eevee and all of its Evolutions, new Timed Research, Community Day Box, Shiny Eevee, GO Snapshot surprise, special bonuses and more

Pokémon GO developer Niantic is hosting another two-day Pokémon GO Community Day, which takes place on August 14 and August 15 across the globe. It features increased spawns of the iconic Evolution Pokémon, Eevee. Shiny Eevee and the Shiny forms of its evolutions, including Flareon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Espeon, Umbreon, Glaceon, Leafeon and Sylveon, will also be featured.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to unlock Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE, all Unite License costs

Pokémon UNITE launched with a relatively small roster of playable Pokémon, but TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company have already confirmed that the game will get multiple new Pokémon in the near future. Players get to pick one of several Pokémon to unlock after finishing the tutorial. TiMi has also...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Pokémon Go’s upcoming August 2021 events detail mysterious five-star raids and Spotlight Hours

August 2021 is set to conclude Pokémon Go’s Season of Discovery, the third seasonal event to arrive in the mobile game. The season featured the annual Pokémon Go Fest event, which saw players worldwide working together to complete Global Challenges, capture rare Pokémon, and team up to defeat numerous five-star raids. The monthly Pokémon Go blog breaks down what weekly events to expect for August but leaves the final five-star raid and last two weeks of the Spotlight Hours blank for the time being.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Voltorb, Porygon, Omanyte, Kabuto, Baltoy, Cranidos, Shieldon, Shiny Cranidos, Shiny Shieldon and more now appearing more frequently in the wild during the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event in Pokémon GO

Niantic is continuing to announce new events for Pokémon GO. Read on below to learn more:. Prepare for Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time and Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space!. Incredible work completing all 24 challenges in the Global Challenge Arena during Pokémon GO Fest 2021! As is tradition with Pokémon GO Fest events, we’re excited to unveil more details on this year’s Ultra Unlock bonus events.
Video GamesGamespot

Pokemon Go August 2021 Events: Ultra Unlocks, New Research Breakthrough, And More

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has outlined some of the events it will be holding in the Pokemon mobile game in August. The studio has a number of activities lined up for next month, including new Spotlight Hours, a two-day Community Day, a new Research Breakthrough encounter, and three Ultra Unlock events. Below, you can read more about everything happening in Pokemon Go in August 2021.
Video GamesIGN

Top 10 Xbox Exclusives of All Time

Here, IGN's top Xbox fans have picked out the very best of the best, settling on just 10 games that represent the finest of the Xbox canon. Our criteria: we chose games that were originally Xbox exclusives. They might have come out on other consoles later down the line, but at the time they represented the best of what the Xbox consoles had to offer. Here are our top 10 Xbox exclusives of all time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy