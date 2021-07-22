Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak Driven: Welcome to the Rocket Sled

As the automotive world evolves and progresses, manufacturers routinely kill off existing models to make room for novel offerings. For most models, once the plug is pulled on production, their book closes, however, for a select few nameplates, this is merely a chapter in their history, sitting dormant on the sidelines for years if not decades only for the monicker to be revived. And while this phenomenon was once a rarity, contemporary interpretations of old-school classics have become increasingly commonplace, appearing in just about every automotive genre under the sun.