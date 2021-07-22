Cancel
Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak Driven: Welcome to the Rocket Sled

MotorTrend Magazine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bentley Bentayga driven by Rhys Millen set the production-SUV record during the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. In 2019, the same team set the production-car record with a Bentley Continental GT. Pandemic restrictions in 2020 limited travel to the U.S. and to the hill climb, but Bentley and Millen were back this year with a wildly modified version of the company's GT3 race car: the Continental GT3 Pikes Peak. We were there, too.

