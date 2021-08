PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Wednesday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is set to address the surge in gun violence across the city. The mayor is expected to detail the city’s gun violence prevention strategies during a press briefing beginning at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, the Kenney administration is getting criticized for refusing to declare an emergency. Many say the mayor simply isn’t doing enough, and the administration is now pushing back. The city of Philadelphia is continuing down a dangerous path. The city is on pace to see its deadliest year on record to date with more than 300 homicides. On Tuesday night, a 31-year-old pregnant...