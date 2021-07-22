“Year in, year out. It stays like that”: Gainesville residents want answers for unsightly neighborhood home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents of a Northwest Gainesville neighborhood say they’ve dealt with an eyesore at the entrance of their community for the past 17 years. “Yeah, yeah, yeah. We don’t know what to do anymore. We just turn a blind eye when we walk past,” said 29-year-resident Sherry Nobles. “Day in, day out. Year in, year out. It stays like that,” said 30-year-resident Pat Berger.