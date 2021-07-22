Traffic backups, delays on Versailles Road follow 3-vehicle crash in Lexington
Jul. 22—A three-vehicle crash in Lexington near the Woodford County line caused life-threatening injuries early Thursday, according to Lexington police. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Versailles Road, past the Parkers Mill Road intersection. It initially caused major traffic backups going outbound. Police eventually shut the entire road down at the intersection of Man o' War Boulevard and diverted traffic until just after 11:15 a.m., according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0