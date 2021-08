Manchester will have a new mayor next year – it will be the first time for that since 1974. Mayor Milt Kramer, thought to be Iowa’s longest-serving mayor, announced he won’t run for re-election this fall. Kramer said, “I will be turning 85 in February and I’m realistic to realize that hey, this thing can’t go on forever.” He’s served the city for over 50 years. He was a teacher and high school basketball coach when he was first elected to the city council in 1970. After nearly 5 years on the council, he was elected mayor – a position he’s held the past 47 years.