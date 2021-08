Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State basketball program have been working diligently to put together its next recruiting class for the 2022 cycle. And in case you haven’t noticed, it’s a pretty good one. So good in fact, that the Buckeyes’ 2022 class ranks as the best in the country right now. It has four commitments that have already pledged verbally, with three of them in the top 50 prospects according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.