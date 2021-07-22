DeAndre Hopkins 'Questioning Future' in NFL Due to League Rules About COVID-19 Vaccine

CINCINNATI — Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins isn't happy.

The NFL announced that games would not be rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players. The team with the outbreak will forfeit and be credited with a loss for playoff seeding.

Hopkins, who is one of the NFL's biggest stars, wasn't happy with the new rules.

"Never thought I would say this, but being put in a position to hurt my team because I don't want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the NFL," Hopkins tweeted.

He deleted the tweet, but also sent a one-word follow up question: "Freedom?" he asked.

Hopkins isn't the first and he won't be the last player to question COVID-19 vaccines. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo has more on the new rules in the video below.

