Indianapolis, IN

Purdue educating its players on benefits of vaccination

 12 days ago

Purdue is doing all that it can to get its players vaccinated in advance of the season. On Thursday, Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm told GoldandBlack.com that he couldn’t say what percentage of his squad has been vaccinated, but Brohm said that information may be revealed on Friday when he is slated to attend Big Ten media days in Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. Like all schools, Purdue can’t force its players to get vaccinated, but it can educate them on the benefits. Brohm has been vaccinated.

