Dani Dennis-Sutton Announces Commitment

By Evan Crowell
Posted by 
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23a89D_0b55VBTe00

During an interview with CBS Sports HQ, edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton announced where he would play his college football: Penn State.

Entering the day, Dennis-Sutton was down to Georgia, Alabama and Penn State. He officially visited each of his top schools over the summer and came away impressed after every visit.

Dennis-Sutton committed to the Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin. This recruitment is not over yet, as all three schools will continue to recruit him up until early national signing day.

This is a major win for the Nittany Lions, as Dennis-Sutton was one of the more underrated prospects in the class and has sky-high potential.

Dennis-Sutton plays for McDonough School in Owings Mills, Md. His frame will allow him scheme versatility at the next level, because at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, he will be able to play in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense.

His athletic profile suggests a potential all-conference upside, and after fine-tuning his mechanics, he should be able to play early in his career.

However, this battle is not over. Dennis-Sutton is a quality player who, by all accounts, will be an even better leader when he steps into a college locker room.

All three of his finalists will continue to recruit him in the lead-up to early national signing day. He is considered one of the best edge rushers in the entire class and will have a big impact wherever he lines up in college.

Dennis-Sutton was a part of the six premier recruits that officially visited Athens early in June. He was joined by quarterback Gunner Stockton, running back Branson Robinson, wide receivers De'Nylon Morrissette and Kojo Antwi and guard Addison Nichols.

