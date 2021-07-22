Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Dmitri Rashevsky – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

By Hadi K.
The Hockey Writers
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020-21 Team: Dynamo St. Petersburg/Dynamo Moskva (VHL) NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible, three-time draft returnee. Dmitri Rashevsky is a twice-overage forward re-entering the NHL draft for a third year in a row, having gone undrafted in the first two. He spent a lot of time with different teams this year, first shuttling between Dynamo St. Petersburg’s three levels of Russian hockey, followed by a trade to Dynamo Moskva, where he joined their Visshaya Hokkeinaya Liga (VHL) side in Russia’s second tier of men’s hockey for the rest of the year.

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Ice Hockey#Nhl Team#Montreal Canadiens#Nhl#Russian#European#Thw#Khl
Related
letsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Evander Kane Responds; NHL Trade Rumors

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has now publicly denied allegations from his estranged wife Anna that he bet on games he played in and attempted to throw games for his own financial gains:. Just as the NHL trade and free agent markets seemed to be dying down, Evander Kane...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
NHLtheScore

Winners and losers from NHL free agency's frenetic start

Day 1 of the NHL's free-agent frenzy is in the books, and what a day it was. According to CapFriendly, more than $783 million was spent on over 160 signings Wednesday. Below, we dive into the winners and losers from Wednesday's festivities. Moves made in the days leading up to free agency were also considered for this exercise.
NHLESPN

2021 NHL draft winners and losers: Trades, first-round goalies, Steve Yzerman, University of Michigan hockey

A long, long ride is over. The 2021 NHL draft had a bit everything. Consider the blockbuster trades, as stars Seth Jones, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jakub Voracek, Cam Atkinson and Sam Reinhart all changed teams. Consider the history, as one NCAA school had a record-breaking weekend. Consider the mystery, as the COVID-19 pandemic made prospect evaluation more challenging than it has ever been. And consider the controversy, as a divisive prospect who asked not to be drafted was instead taken in the first round, to considerable outrage.
Posted by
NESN

Writer Predicts Bruins To Pick This Prospect In 2021 NHL Draft First Round

The Boston Bruins will make one prospect the newest member of their organization at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. ESPN’s Greg Wyshinski predicted Thursday in his final 2021 NHL Mock Draft the Bruins will select Zachary Bolduc with the 21st overall pick. Bolduc most recently played center for Rimouski in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Wyshynski reckons the Bruins might try and add offensive “sizzle” to their farm system by picking Bolduc.
NHLSports Illustrated

2021 NHL Draft Profile: Fabian Lysell

BORN Jan. 19, 2003, Gothenburg, Swe. Lysell has pretty much always been a top-end offensive talent as a teenager, putting his goal-scoring stamp on a number of Swedish national teams and local clubs. “He has high skill and plays a direct game,” one scout said. “There have been some off-ice issues circling around him, but he plays fast, he plays inside, and he has a really good shot. He’s a sniper.”
The Hockey Writers

Jeremy Wilmer – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: USNTDP Juniors (#16) NHL Central Scouting: 194th (amongst NA skaters) In a world that has Cole Caufield, Alex DeBrincat, and Tyler Johnson succeeding in the NHL at 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8, we really shouldn’t be discounting smaller forwards anymore. I’m not saying Jeremy Wilmer will become as prolific as those three, but with his skill and work ethic, I wouldn’t put it past him either. Ranked as high as 41st by Puck Authority and as low as 300th by FCHockey, the opinion on his potential in the NHL is wide-ranging, to say the least.
Bleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest on David Krejci, New York Islanders and More

Former Boston Bruins center David Krejci may have announced his intentions of returning to the Czech Republic to continue his playing career, but that did not stop other teams from reaching out regarding his plans. The latest on Boston's now-former alternate captain headlines a collection of NHL rumors that also...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Emerik Despatie – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 5th (NA Goaltenders) At 6-foot-1, 173 pounds, Emerik Despatie is far from the largest goaltender in the draft, but size is not his defining trait. No, where Despatie stands out in this draft class is his speed and movement in the net. His ability to cover wrap-around shots and move side to side is amongst the best in the class, as he is able to move his frame around and cover angles with shocking quickness.
The Hockey Writers

Jacob Holmes – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 70th (amongst NA skaters) Jacob Holmes is another player from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) who didn’t get to play in 2020-21, as the OHL cancelled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recently-turned 18-year-old only has a small sample size, as he’s played just one year in the OHL for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.
NHLharrisondaily.com

NHL draft going to the Wolverines? 3 among top prospects

So much attention on Michigan’s hockey program, and too few seats for scouts at Yost Ice Arena due to COVID-19 restrictions, created early season challenges for Wolverines coach Mel …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
ESPN

The Power of 1: Michigan D is top-ranked NHL draft prospect

Owen Power (Michigan, NCAA), defense, 6-foot-6, 213 pounds. NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 1 North American skater. Last season: Scored three goals and added 13 assists for 16 points in 26 games with Wolverines. Had three assists and showcased skating ability on larger European ice surface in helping Canada win gold medal at mens world championships in Latvia.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Artem Guryev – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 99th (North American Skaters) THW – Baracchini’s Final 160 Rankings: No Ranking. Artem Guryev made his way to Canada when he was just 12 years old and was immediately thrown into the Toronto hockey scene. In his Ontario Hockey League (OHL) draft year, he put up 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists) in 70 games with the Toronto Marlboros AAA team as a 15-year-old. A strong showing by Guryev was enough to attract the attention of OHL scouts, and he was selected by the Peterborough Petes in the second round of the OHL priority selection draft.
The Hockey Writers

Ilya Nazarov – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) NHL Central Scouting: 125th (EU Skaters) The NHL draft doesn’t always have a set of twins to choose from. There is often a younger prospect’s older brother or family member in the NHL on their big day, but it’s unusual for twins to become available. The Vancouver Canucks shocked the world by drafting Daniel and Henrik Sedin, second and third overall, in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft. Of course, they would go on to have Hall of Fame careers for the Canucks organization. In 2018, Cole Kryiger was drafted 196th overall by the New York Islanders, while his twin brother Christian was selected 201st overall by the Florida Panthers.
The Hockey Writers

Manix Landry – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Gatineau Olympiques (#13) Always one of the hardest workers on the ice, Manix Landry could be one of those prospects that fly under the radar as a late-round pick, then bursts onto the NHL scene as a top-six forward. Lauded for his speed, tenacity, soft hands, and overall never-say-die attitude, he has all the attributes of a player everyone loves playing with, but never against. His motor probably runs the hottest of any in this draft class as he never backs down on the forecheck, backcheck, or any foray into the offensive zone.
The Hockey Writers

Topias Vilen – 2021 NHL Draft Profile

2020-21 Team: Pelicans (#5) NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligibility. NHL Central Scouting: 38th (amongst EU skaters) At just 17 years of age, Topias Vilen was given the chance to play in Finland’s top league, and he took full advantage of the opportunity. Playing in 35 games during the 2020-21 season, the Lahti native scored three goals and five assists for eight points for his hometown Pelicans.
The Hockey Writers

Carter Mazur – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Tri-City Storm (#91) NHL Central Scouting: #67 (among NA skaters) Carter Mazur is a second-year eligible NHL prospect, who just finished his second full season with the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League (USHL). In 47 games played, he scored 20 goals and 22 assists for 44 points and had a plus-8 rating as he led his team to the 2020-21 playoffs.
The Hockey Writers

Luke Levandowski – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Rosemount High (USHS-MN) Date of Birth: Sep. 26, 2002. NHL Central Scouting: 112th (amongst NA skaters) Luke Levandowski is an average-sized forward who plays a dynamic offensive game centered around agile skating and quick hands. He played most of his season in the Minnesotan high school program of Rosemount High, where he scored 22 goals and 19 assists in 21 games, outscoring his closest teammate by 11 points. He had little offensive support, and Levandowski often took creative routes to the offensive blue line, disposing of pressure with little effort, only to have no teammate to help him get the puck to the net.
The Hockey Writers

2021 NHL Entry Draft – Top 10 QMJHL Prospects

Out of the three leagues within the CHL, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) had the weirdest season. Obviously, with the COVID-19 pandemic still showing its ugly face in Fall 2020, the CHL as a whole was in jeopardy. The WHL was limited to a 24-game campaign with a February 2021 start, while the OHL didn’t even have a season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy