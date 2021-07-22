Dmitri Rashevsky – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
2020-21 Team: Dynamo St. Petersburg/Dynamo Moskva (VHL) NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible, three-time draft returnee. Dmitri Rashevsky is a twice-overage forward re-entering the NHL draft for a third year in a row, having gone undrafted in the first two. He spent a lot of time with different teams this year, first shuttling between Dynamo St. Petersburg’s three levels of Russian hockey, followed by a trade to Dynamo Moskva, where he joined their Visshaya Hokkeinaya Liga (VHL) side in Russia’s second tier of men’s hockey for the rest of the year.thehockeywriters.com
