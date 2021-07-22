Flip Electronics Announces Dennis Segers, Industry Veteran, as Board Member

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) - Get Report announced today the appointment of Marcela E. Donadio and Sara Grootwassink Lewis to its Board of Directors. Ms. Donadio retired as a partner of Ernst & Young LLP, a multinational professional services firm, in 2014. From 2007 until her retirement in 2014, she served as Americas Oil & Gas Sector Leader for Ernst & Young, with responsibility for one of the firm's significant industry groups. She advised the firm's oil and gas industry clients in the United States and throughout the Americas on business strategies and financial matters. Ms. Donadio served as audit partner for multiple companies with domestic and international operations in the natural resources sector and held various energy industry leadership positions during her career. She serves as Lead Independent Director of Marathon Oil Corporation and as a director of NOV, Inc. and Norfolk Southern Corporation. Ms. Donadio has dual United States and Panamanian citizenship, holds a B.S. in Accounting from Louisiana State University and is a Certified Public Accountant.