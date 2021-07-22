Key Tampa Hockey Player Signs With Rangers

Over the weekend, rumors swirled that the Rangers and Islanders were the top two teams involved in trading for Blues RW Vladimir Tarasenko. While the source is certainly questionable, it did make its way through social media and generated conversation. This was covered a month ago, so you should read this too, but Tarasenko isn’t really a fit for the Rangers. This is true both before the Pavel Buchnevich trade and after. Of course, the usual caveat of using the roster as currently constructed is required here, as things can change.