Key Tampa Hockey Player Signs With Rangers
-NEW YORK (AP) - Forward Barkley Goodrow, who just finished helping the Tampa Bay Lightning win consecutive Stanley Cups, has signed a six-year contract with the New York Rangers. General Manager Chris Drury announced the signing less than a week after acquiring the rights to the unrestricted free agent from the Lightning for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022. Terms were not immediately available. Goodrow skated in 55 games with Tampa Bay this past season, collecting six goals and 14 assists along with a team-best, plus-16 rating. The 28-year-old, who can play the wing or center, also led the Lightning in hits with 111.www.wilx.com
