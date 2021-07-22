North Carolina Rep. Ross Thinks Republicans Are Afraid of High Voter Turnout

Rep. Deborah Ross (D-N.C. 2nd District) joined Cheddar’s Closing Bell to talk about efforts in Congress to pass the For the People Act on voting rights. Ross penned an op-ed focused on expanding voting rights for Americans based on North Carolina's early voting sites, absentee balloting, and vote by mail. "I think that the Republican party is afraid of high voter turnout because they think if more people vote, there will be more people who vote against Republicans," she said, dismissing those fears by pointing to her own "purple" state's electoral history.