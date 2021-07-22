Cancel
Science

The Lambda Variant: What You Should Know And Why Experts Say Not To Panic

By Laurel Wamsley
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the delta variant of the coronavirus has quickly become the dominant strain in the United States, it's not the only variant circulating in the population. The lambda variant, first identified in Peru, is also making headlines as it has started to be identified in several states. Houston Methodist Hospital reported its first case of the variant this week. Scientists at the Medical University of South Carolina recently announced they had found the variant in a virus sample taken in April.

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
