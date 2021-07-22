Genus Brands Has a Shot at Making It Big If It Spends Cash Wisely

2021 is seeing a rise in all sorts of new payment methods and systems. From buying cryptocurrency through Venmo, to paying with Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD) through PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), new ways to buy range from novelty to legitimately helpful. “Buy now, pay later” (BNPL) services are seemingly the latter; consumers are responding incredibly well to what are essentially installment loans on retail goods. And with a huge merger between one BNPL service and Square (NYSE:SQ), investors are seeking out value plays in the new space. Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) is looking like just that, and AFRM stock is benefiting today as a result.