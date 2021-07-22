Cancel
Genus Brands Has a Shot at Making It Big If It Spends Cash Wisely

By Mark R. Hake
InvestorPlace
 12 days ago

Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) could propel itself into a major studio. As of Mar. 31, it has $143.6 million in cash and no debt, according to its latest 10-Q filing. Moreover, it has become a major independent kids’ studio and media channel. In short, GNUS stock has a chance of skyrocketing. But that is only as long as Genus Brands does not misspend its cash on unprofitable acquisitions that won’t provide a good return on investment (ROI).

