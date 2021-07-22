Brenda Biter
Brenda Biter, age 76 of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Ahava Healthcare surrounded by her loving daughters. Brenda was born October 17, 1944, in Clarksville to the late Douglas Rollow Hodges and Mary Alice Ramey. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Larry Biter; brothers: Brackey Hodges, Douglas Hodges, Tommy Hodges; sisters: Jaunita Jackson, Margie ham, Ara Moore. She is survived by her daughters: Dana Nicholson (Mike Pelkie), Shelia (Andy) Jones; sister, Alice Moul; grandchildren: Brittany Nicholson, Peyton Jones, and Adam Jones.clarksvillenow.com
