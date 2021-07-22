Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers Make It Seven Straight

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eric Haase hit a three run homer early in the game and the Detroit Tigers went on to a 7-5 win over the Texas Rangers Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park. Zach Short and Victor Reyes also hit solo homers for the Tigers who have now won seven straight games. The Rangers were swept in the four game series and have now lost nine games in a row. The Tigers, still unbeaten since the All Star break, now hit the road for a week end series at Kansas City. They have a 47-51 season record.

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Wilx#The Detroit Tigers#News 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Tigers announce 4 roster moves, and you’re probably not going to like them

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced four roster moves Wednesday morning, and they probably aren’t the ones fans wanted to hear. Unfortunately, Daz Cameron has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right toe sprain. While his overall offensive numbers don’t look great, Cameron has hit three home runs and stolen four bases in limited at-bats. He’s hit the ball hard and played a solid defensive center field.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants: Detroit Tigers outfielder would be perfect trade target

The SF Giants are in need of an outfield bat and one Detroit Tigers outfielder would be a perfect trade target. Robbie Grossman brings a diverse skillset to the table that the Giants could leverage in several different ways. The only question is, are the Tigers looking to deal the switch-hitting outfielder?
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Return package revealed for Detroit Tigers trade with Milwaukee Brewers

The MLB trade deadline is just over 2 hours away and the Detroit Tigers have gotten in on the action as they have traded Daniel Norris to the Milwaukee Brewers. We now know the return package for Norris and according to Jason Beck, who also reported the trade first, the Tigers are getting RHP Reese Olsen from the Brewers.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Detroit Tigers who could be traded by Friday

This coming Friday, the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline will come and go and we will know if the Detroit Tigers decided to make a move or not. According to Tigers GM Al Avila, the team is no longer in a “rebuild” and instead, they are now “building.” Avila has said that the Tigers are only going to sell a player at the trade deadline if he feels like it helps the team now and in the future.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Rumors: 3 Tigers targets at MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox will kick off their final series before the MLB Trade Deadline tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays, and they could end up having a few new faces on the team by the time it wraps up. With the series to set to conclude a day before the Trade Deadline, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Boston do some of their trade work during this series.
MLBMLive.com

Two former Tigers pitchers reunited in Milwaukee

DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers left-hander reliever Daniel Norris retired the only two batters he faced in his Milwaukee Brewers debut on Saturday. On Sunday, he’ll see an old friend in the bullpen. The Brewers selected the contract of Blaine Hardy, another longtime Tigers left-hander, before Sunday’s game. Both Norris...
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera just misses go-ahead grand slam as Tigers fall to Orioles, 4-3

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ home magic finally ran out. The Baltimore Orioles hit three home runs against Tarik Skubal and staved off the Tigers’ late comeback attempt in a 4-3 Friday night at Comerica Park. The loss snapped a 10-game home winning streak for the Tigers (50-56). Tigers designated...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLB1077yesfm.com

Haase, Tigers win 7th straight, finish sweep of Rangers

Eric Haase hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to a season-best seven games by topping the slumping Texas Rangers 7-5 on Thursday. Zack Short and Victor Reyes also homered for the Tigers, who completed a four-game sweep and a perfect...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Tigers ride another strong outing by Skubal to fifth straight win

DETROIT — The Tigers, after a two-hour, 10-minue rain delay, rode a pair of solo home runs and another stout performance from rookie left-hander Tarik Skubal to a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers Tuesday night at Comerica Park. It was their fifth straight win coming out of the All-Star...
MLBAlpena News

Eric Haase powers Detroit Tigers to 7th straight win, 7-5 over Texas

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to a season-best seven games by topping the slumping Texas Rangers 7-5 on Thursday. Zack Short and Victor Reyes also homered for the Tigers, who completed a four-game sweep...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: 3 things Chris Ilitch should do now

What a difference 3 months can make. On May 7th, the Detroit Tigers were 9-24 and taking a beating everywhere. The traditional local media, social media, fan sites, tar, and pitchforks were everywhere and the organization deserved it. Fast forward 3 months later and the Detroit Tigers are now 51-57 overall after going 42-33 over the last 75 games.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Royals snap Tigers' seven-game winning streak

Kris Bubic reversed a season-long trend with an outstanding start as the host Kansas City Royals earned a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night in the opening game of a three-game series. Bubic allowed one run on six hits in six innings, walking two and striking out...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tigers squander 6-run lead to Royals, lose sixth straight on road

Jul. 25—Kansas City, Mo. — Normally, a loss like the Tigers endured Saturday night would leave a bruise, one that might linger for a bit. But, as their manager reminded, there's no crying in baseball. "It's a bad loss, a tough loss, however you want to describe it," AJ Hinch...
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers rough up Rangers for fourth straight victory

Detroit – Casey Mize came off the mound after four strong innings Monday and the last person he wanted to see was his manager. He entered the dugout on the opposite end from where AJ Hinch was perched. He kept his back to Hinch as long as he could but he knew he couldn’t avoid him. Hinch walked over, tapped him on the shoulder, shook his hand and told him his night was over.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers outlast Texas Rangers, 7-5, for series sweep, seventh straight win

Rangers right-hander Mike Foltynewicz allowed 10 runs and recorded just five outs in his last start July 18. While the Detroit Tigers didn't put him through the same agony Thursday, they made him uncomfortable in series finale. The Tigers (47-51) jumped Foltynewicz for three runs in the first inning, setting...
MLBWLUC

Tigers run winning streak to seven with victory over Texas

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Eric Haase hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to a season-best seven games by topping the slumping Texas Rangers 7-5. Zack Short and Victor Reyes also homered for the Tigers, who completed a four-game sweep. Texas has lost nine straight, equaling its longest slide this season. David Dahl and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each drove in two runs for the Rangers. Kyle Funkhouser, the fourth Tigers pitcher, gave up one run in two innings to get the win. Gregory Soto got the last three outs for his 11th save and third in as many days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy