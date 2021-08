Scotto: I look at four teams that we need to keep an eye on as we near free agency for Richaun Holmes, including the Sacramento Kings, who have his Early Bird Rights, the Dallas Mavericks, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Toronto Raptors. Holmes loves Sacramento. He touched on that in a podcast interview with me on HoopsHype. They’re going to have to make a trade to free up some cap space if they want to keep him, most likely. I think he’s going to get more than what Sacramento can pay him. He’s loved Sacramento as the franchise that gave him an opportunity on the court and the ways the fans have treated him off the court.