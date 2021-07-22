Cancel
New Communications Tool – ParentSquare!

waukeeschools.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are excited to announce that we’ve adopted a new form of school-to-home communication at Waukee Community School District called ParentSquare. This unified communications platform is designed to keep families informed and encourage greater engagement and connection with teachers, the school, and the district. ParentSquare provides a safe way for district administrators, school principals, teachers, coaches, staff, and parents to:

