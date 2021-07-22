New Communications Tool – ParentSquare!

To enhance security in the face of phishing threats, organizations using Office 365 need to complement the single-pass inspection model provided by their gateway and Microsoft’s native security with specialized solutions that include continuous scanning and automated incident response. This new approach scans every message for threats and anomalous behaviors post-delivery and when a threat is identified, can automatically “claw back” suspicious messages from all impacted inboxes. This new approach eliminates the labor-intensive process of investigating, containing, responding to and remediating malicious emails across the organization.