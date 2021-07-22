Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Philly And Arizona Make Trade

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Flyers have sent one-time cornerstone defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (GAHS’-tihs-behr) to the Arizona Coyotes along with second- and seventh-round picks in next year’s draft. Moving on from Gostisbehere gives the Flyers about $4.5 million in salary cap relief over the next two seasons, setting them up to continue a roster overhaul. Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong says Gostisbehere will be a solid addition to the team’s blue line. The 28-year-old had a strong rookie season in 2015-16 but his play tailed off dramatically after that.

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Coyotes#Philly#Ap#Gahs#News 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Should the Boston Bruins pursue Milan Lucic if his contract is bought out by the Calgary Flames?

The 2021 NHL offseason has officially begun as the Tampa Bay Lightning have repeated as Stanley Cup Champions. The first important date for the NHL offseason calendar is Friday as the first buyout period begins for all NHL teams. There is one name that the Boston Bruins should very seriously keep an eye out on regarding contract buyouts in the next 24 hours. After all, it’s never too late to return back to your origins. Right?
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: This Struggling Player is a Top-Ranked Trade Piece

The Philadelphia Phillies have quite a few struggling players and not a lot going on in the farm system, which makes their trade deadline moves all the more unpredictable. Will Dave Dombrowski trade someone from the big-league squad, or bundle some unexpected prospects? Maybe both, maybe neither! It’s all very hectic.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Phillies, Pirates Reportedly Agree To Starting Pitcher Trade

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson is on the verge of being traded. Fortunately for him, he won’t have to leave the state of Pennsylvania. Anderson is reportedly heading to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for minor leaguers Cristian Hernandez and Abrahan Gutierrez. The 31-year-old Anderson was 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 18 starts with the Pirates this season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Freddy Galvis reacts to trade home

Freddy Galvis made his major-league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2012 and spent the first six seasons of his career with the team. Now, he’s right back where he started, and Galvis is apparently feeling the homecoming nostalgia just like fans. He kept it simple, posting a throwback photo...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Evander Kane Responds; NHL Trade Rumors

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has now publicly denied allegations from his estranged wife Anna that he bet on games he played in and attempted to throw games for his own financial gains:. Just as the NHL trade and free agent markets seemed to be dying down, Evander Kane...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Arizona Cardinals Star Requested A Trade

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly have a serious trade demand on their hands. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Cardinals All-Pro pass rusher Chandler Jones has requested a trade away from the team. Jones, 31, has been with the Arizona franchise since 2016. During that time, he’s...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Damian Lillard’s No. 1 Trade Preference

Earlier this offseason, rumors about Damian Lillard potentially leaving the Portland Trail Blazers spread like wildfire around the NBA. The star point guard did his best to shoot down any speculation, but a few whispers about his impending departure continue to move around league circles. The latest rumor comes courtesy...
MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Kawhi Leonard News

NBA free agency kicks off in less than 24 hours, making Sunday the final day for teams to exercise options for next season and for players to opt-in to another year with their current organizations. For Kawhi Leonard, that decision came just before 6 p.m. ET this afternoon. Leonard will...
NHLtheScore

Bruins trade Vladar to Flames

The Boston Bruins traded goaltender Dan Vladar to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a third-round pick, the team announced Wednesday. The move comes after the Bruins inked goalie Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20-million contract. Vladar, 23, would have been required to pass through waivers if sent to the...
NHLNBC Sports

Bruins officially announce several free agent signings, one trade

The Boston Bruins made a bunch of moves on Day 1 of NHL free agency to add depth and talent at every position on their roster. They officially announced a flurry of signings and one trade Wednesday evening. Here's a list of those transactions. Free agents. Linus Ullmark, Goalie, four-year...
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies added a super quirky prospect in Rangers trade

The Phillies' biggest trade deadline move was a six-player swap with the Texas Rangers, and while the guys who'll be on the active roster - Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy - earned the headlines, the third name heading to Philly is probably the wildest and most entertaining dude in the deal.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
letsgobruins.net

The Cost For The Bruins To Land Tarasenko Revealed.

The Boston Bruins have been heavily linked to one of this offseasons biggest trade block names and we have a better idea of the acquiring cost. St. Louis Blues' forward Vladimir Tarasenko is on his way out of St. Louis after demanding a trade and he's been linked to the B's.

Comments / 0

Community Policy