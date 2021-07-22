Cancel
Missouri State

Voters Prevail In Missouri: 275,000 To Gain Access To Health Care

By Jason Rosenbaum, Rachel Lippmann
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Thursday, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that an additional 275,000 low-income individuals in the state are again eligible for publicly-funded health care. Missouri voters successfully pushed through a state constitutional amendment on the ballot last August to adopt Medicaid expansion, but the Republican-dominated legislature refused to implement it, prompting Gov. Mike Parson, also a Republican, to pull the plug on plans to bolster the health care program.

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

Related
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Health care for immigrants: Letters

Re “State expands health care to more low-income immigrants” (July 28):. It is amazing to me that the state of California is now giving health care to undocumented immigrants. Justifying it by saying that they pay state and federal income tax and local sales tax is ludicrous. They take more...
Missouri StateJoplin Globe

Your view: Attempts to disenfranchise Missouri voters fail

I was so happy to read that our Missouri Supreme Court stopped our Missouri Legislature and governor from disenfranchising 1,263,776 Missouri voters who voted to amend the Missouri Constitution and expand Medicaid. Our governor and Legislature thought they were above the law and knew what was best for the people...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Pritzker signs bills expanding access to mental health care

SPRINGFIELD -- Illinois residents will soon have greater access to mental health services under measures Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Friday. Starting Jan. 1, most insurance companies doing business in Illinois will be required to provide their beneficiaries with timely and proximate access to treatment for mental, emotional, nervous or substance abuse disorders.
Missouri Statekrcu.org

How Medicaid Expansion Will Help The Working Poor Access Health Care — And Change Missouri Politic

Autumn Stultz helped fundamentally change Missouri. That may seem like hyperbole, but the single mother from Springfield was one of three plaintiffs in a landmark legal case in which the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that a 2020 ballot item expanding Medicaid was valid — and that the state has to sign up thousands of Missourians who constitute a segment of the working poor.
Healthkrcu.org

Voter-Approved Medicaid Expansion Plan Approved By Missouri Supreme Court

Missouri's Supreme Court has unanimously ruled in favor of the voter-approved Medicaid expansion plan, expanding its low-income health care program, MO HealthNet, to offering medicaid to roughly 275,000 additional Missourians. MO HealthNet has one of the nation's strictest eligibility rules, and does not include coverage for most non-disabled adults without...
Health ServicesLeavenworth Times

Great health care workers

I am totally in awe of our health workers during this time of the pandemic, which now is being called the pandemic of the unvaccinated. I’m not sure that I could show up every day to give care to people who have refused to be protected and who then get sick enough to go to the hospital.
Health ServicesSan Mateo Daily Journal

Response to column on health care

As Jon Mays says in his column (“Solving our health care problem for all," July 9) the transition to a single payer system will be costly. What he does not say is that private insurance companies will bear most of the cost. The public will end up paying less. Based largely on private insurance, health care in the United States is the costliest in the world, $10,586 per capita in 2019 compared to $7,317 per capita in Switzerland, the next most expensive. For all that expense, 26 countries had longer life expectancy than we did in 2019 and 10 had better one-month survival after acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). In 2015, 21% of Americans with medical bill problems who had health insurance reported that they had declared bankruptcy.
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

How Much Is the Social Security Cost of Living Increase for 2022?

For the approximately 65 million Americans who are slated to receive benefits from Social Security this year, the state of the Social Security Administration’s funding is an important concern. Article continues below advertisement. For several years, analysts have warned that Social Security was expected to “run out” by 2035 (meaning...

