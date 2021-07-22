Chargers WR Keenan Allen Hosts Camp for Kids Before Training Camp

There is only about a week left until the Chargers report to training camp in Costa Mesa. Before they start their journey through another season wide receiver Keenan Allen took time to give back to the community.

Allen decided to host his camp at Torrey Pines High School in San Diego. The line to get kids checked-in was very long, at one point, it went outside of the stadium with FlexWork employees working quickly to get the campers on the field.

Even Allen was surprised by the turnout.

"Double what we had two years ago," said Allen. "So, this is a great turnout, good to see the support. Hopefully, we can just keep growing."

He has been hosting camps for kids for some time except for last year because of COVID. Allen believes in reaching out to the younger generation and being there for them.

"I didn't have stuff like this growing up," admitted Allen. "So, definitely wanted to give the kids opportunity to come out here and get better with an NFL guy. Pick our brain and get to know them."

The Cal Bear alum wasn't just walking around and talking to kids. He got in the game. At his station, kids would play ten-on-ten with him and his former teammate Seyi Ajirotutu playing quarterback for the two teams.

Rarely did Allen's side not score a touchdown. A kid ran up to Allen after scoring a touchdown and told him, "You are throwing dimes like Justin Herbert."

"I try to give the kids what I'm getting," said a laughing Allen. "You got to have catchable balls where you can make plays. Just trying to be available for my guys."

Allen was laughing, joking around with kids, and definitely will have to ice his arm after throwing easily over 100 passes. There were easily over 200 kids, which were rotating through numerous drills that help every position on the team.

He decided to host it in San Diego because the city means something to him. It is the city that drafted him in 2013 when he fell into the Chargers lap in the third round. He also has his AAU team 'Slayers,' which has been helping out numerous kids for years now.

As far as the Chargers, like previously mentioned, they are set to start training camp next Wednesday while checking in next Tuesday. So, how does the receiver feel about getting it started?

"Just a new team, new season, new culture, new head coach, and a whole new coaching staff," said Allen about training camp. "It'll be fun. I am excited."

This will be the second season of his quarterback under center. He threw eight touchdowns towards the player they call "Slayer" and over 100 completed passes. They are looking to grow their relationship on the field even after a strong start in 2020.

"It's Justin's second year, so he's going to keep getting better, more experienced, more knowledge, and a better feel for the game," said Allen about his quarterback.

There is a duo that is rarely talked about, but they have to be considered one of the best in Allen and Mike Williams. Number 13 is one of the best route runners in the NFL, while the player that wears 81 is one of the best deep-ball receivers that comes down with almost everything.

"Big dog, big horse," said Allen about his fellow receiver. "Big play every time. If you throw it up, he's going to catch it every time, and you can't double me because he is over there."

After taking pictures with kids and helping them improve their football skills, Allen now looks forward to the 2021 season. This new look offseason should be interesting to watch starting next Wednesday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.